Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur: The Men of Steel hold dominant Yellows to a goalless draw

FULL-TIME
2021-01-27T15:53:58Z
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur
Kerala Blasters were held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on Wednesday.
Jamshedpur began the match with a lot of intent but possession and tempo soon changed hands and Kerala Blasters looked like the most dominating side throughout the span of the match. Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray combine well in unison to created plenty of chances but both failed to hit the target. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, defended for their lives and will be happy to get one point from the match.
By the virtue of the result, Kerala Blasters are at the eighth place with 15 points while Jamshedpur are seventh.
88 - What a miss!
2021-01-27T15:48:06Z
Perfect build up for Kerala Blasters as Sahal lays the ball from the centre to Seityasen who goes for a shot but Stephen Eze clears off the danger
85 - Corner for Jamshedpur FC
2021-01-27T15:44:30Z
Valskis makes a run to the right flank and lays a cross which hits the KBFC defender and goes out of the line for a corner
78 - Sahal delivers the set-piece
2021-01-27T15:37:52Z
Sahal takes the free-kick for Kerala Blasters as he passes it to Hooper on the left flank and gets a return pass. He then whips in a heavy cross which goes out for a goalkick
73 - Murray hits it wide
2021-01-27T15:33:18Z
Another shot, another miss! Hooper passes the ball to Murray in the centre and he goes for a shot which goes just wide off the post
70 - Brilliant interlink play
2021-01-27T15:29:48Z
Brilliant interlink play between Hooper and Murray as the former passes the ball to latter and then gets a return pass but his last shot hits the JFC defender and goes out
68 - Chance for Rohit Kumar
2021-01-27T15:28:30Z
Good build up from Kerala Blasters as the ball from the right is passed to left from Sahal who lays the ball to Rohit Kumar in front of the goal. But he takes a powerless shot which is cleared off by the defender
65 - Poor from Farukh
2021-01-27T15:24:52Z
Jamshedpur FC look to attack through the right as a ball falls for Farukh on the right who makes a poor cross as Kerala Blasters return on possession
61 - Set-piece for Kerala Blasters
2021-01-27T15:20:55Z
A ball is whipped into the box as Hooper hits the header past the near corner
55 - Fitzgerald goes for a shot
2021-01-27T15:14:46Z
Kerala Blasters defenders fail to clear their line as Fitzgerald moves forward and takes a shot but Gomez dives to save it
51 - Finger-tip save from Rehenesh
2021-01-27T15:11:37Z
Murray collects the ball spilled of by Jamshedpur defense as he tames the defenders and goes for a shot but Rehenesh makes a finger-tip save
50 - Sahal's pass cut off
2021-01-27T15:09:56Z
Sahal does well to control the ball in the midfield as he looks to launch and attack. He passes the ball on the right flank but the ball is intercepted
48 - Sandeep delivers a poor ball
2021-01-27T15:08:34Z
Sandeep Singh delivers a poor ball from the right flank to no one in particular as the ball goes out for a throw in
Second-half
2021-01-27T15:04:23Z
Kerala Blasters get the second half underway
Half-time
2021-01-27T14:50:54Z
47 - Brilliant header Murray
2021-01-27T14:49:43Z
Brilliant build up from Kerala Blasters as a ball is whipped inside the box from the right flank as Murray gets a free-header but TP Rehenesh dives to his right to clear it off
43 - Hits the side-netting
2021-01-27T14:45:26Z
Brilliant through ball to Murray on the right flank as he takes a hit and the ball hits the side netting
41 - Rattles the crossbar
2021-01-27T14:43:33Z
Hooper receives the ball and then goes for the spectacular from outside the box and his shot hits the crossbar. What a hit!
40 - Jamshedpur FC looking to keep the ball
2021-01-27T14:42:33Z
Jamshedpur FC playing the waited game. Happy to keep the ball in their feet but their possession is cut short by Jamshedpur FC
36 - Brilliant ball from Farukh
2021-01-27T14:39:08Z
Brilliant cross from Farukh from the left flank as he finds Fitzgerald inside the box who goes one on one with the KBFC defender then trips and loses possession
34 - OFFSIDE
2021-01-27T14:36:52Z
Brilliant control from Murary in front of the goal as he tames the JFC defender then pulls the trigger but the ball lands on the rebound as Hooper hits it home. But he's offside
29 - Hooper breaks on the counter
2021-01-27T14:31:49Z
Hooper breaks on the counter from the centre. He has got Murray on his right and passes the ball to him as he then returns it to Rohit Kumar who goes for a shot but TP Rehenesh gather it with ease
22 - Brilliant ball from Murray
2021-01-27T14:21:44Z
Murray makes a brilliant run down the right flank and deliver the cross but Hooper fails to get near the ball.
16 - Poor challenge
2021-01-27T14:18:26Z
Poor challenge from Monroy on Sahal on the left flank as he nudges him from behind to win the ball. Referee has warned him
14 - Jamshedpur FC attack from the right flank
2021-01-27T14:16:32Z
Jamshedpur FC attack through the right flank as Valskis wait in the centre for the ball but the delivery is a bit too heavy and cleared off by the KBFC defense
9 - Sahal opens attack for Kerala Blasters
2021-01-27T14:12:24Z
Sahal control the ball in the midfield and moves forward. He passes it to Sandeep on the right in support who delivers a wayward ball inside the box but is cleared off by JFC defense
6 - SAVE!
2021-01-27T14:09:32Z
Poor clearance from Albino Gomez as charges outside the box. His ball is gathered by Valskis who takes a hit but Gomez dives to his left to clear off the danger
5 - Kone clears off the danger
2021-01-27T14:07:44Z
A brilliant overlapping run down the right flank for Jamshedpur FC but Kone is in place to clear off the danger
3 - Farukh Choudhary looking to work the ball through the left
2021-01-27T14:06:11Z
Farukh Chaudhary will be constant for Jamshedpur FC down the left flank. But he is not being able to cross the ball inside the box
2 - Jamshedpur FC looking to settle in possession
2021-01-27T14:04:33Z
Jamshedpur FC keeping the ball in their own half as both teams are looking to settle in possession
Kick-off!
2021-01-27T14:02:08Z
Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling at GMC Stadium Bambolim
JFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:59Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, John Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis (C).
KBFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:48Z
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.
2021-01-27T13:10:09Z
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC