January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Godin to sign pre-contract agreement with Inter

Barca preparing Otamendi bid
The defender is unsettled at the Etihad
Barcelona are attempting to sign Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi this month, reports The Sun.
Pep Guardiola has addmitted the centre-back has grown frustrated by his lack of game time at the Etihad Stadium, and Barca are set to offer him a way out.
Man City are already targetting a move for Matthijas de Ligt who would provide more competition for the 30-year-old.
Everton will consider loan offers for Bolasie
The winger recently returned from the West Midlands
Everton boss Marco Silva has suggested the Toffees would consider a loan offer for Yannick Bolasie this month after the winger returned from a temporary spell at Aston Villa.
Silva told reporters: “It is a possibility of course [another loan]. Until now we have had no enquiries. We will do what is the best solution for him and us as a club.
"We have four wingers in our squad and we are happy with them. What I don’t want is for Bolasie not to play again. It doesn’t mean I have already decided what will happen. Let’s see what will happen at the end of the market.
"When he took the decision to come back we didn’t expect it, even though he has that option in his contract.”
Parma want Rannochia
Parma want to sign Andrea Ranocchia from Inter Milan, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
The centre-back's contract expires at the end of the season and Parma are said to be interested in signing him on a free transfer when his deal runs out.
If Inter seal Diego Godin's move, it could free up Ranocchia to leave San Siro.
Godin to sign pre-contract agreement with Inter
Atletico defender to leave
Diego Godin has undergone a secret medical with Inter and is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with the Serie A club, according to Sky Sports Italy.
The Atletico Madrid captain's deal runs out at the end of the season, and had been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.
But the defender has chosen a move to Milan, and will sign a two-year deal ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
Union sign Brazilian stopper Coronel
BEM VINDA! Union acquire Brazilian goalkeeper Carlos Coronel from Red Bull Salzburg.
RT to help welcome Carlos to Philly!
📝➡️https://t.co/AQKrF3dm1y#DOOP | #Philly pic.twitter.com/XlVqcASTA2