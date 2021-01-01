Live Blog

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United LIVE - Follow ISL in real time...

NorthEast United are on a seven-game winless run...

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
ISL

7 - What a chance for NorthEast!

2021-01-17T11:38:03Z

Sylla collects a pass on the left flank, twists and turns before release Gallego into the box down the same flak. He gets to the byline and fires a cross into the box but there are no teammates in the centre to guide it into the net. 

3 - Messy start

2021-01-17T11:34:31Z

VP Suhair gets the ball on the right flank and looks confused for a bit about which direction to go in. He cuts the ball back and tries to deliver a cross into the box but full-back Ricky blocks it. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-17T11:32:18Z

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United

Can NorthEast United end their winless run under interim coach Khalid Jamil? 

Where are the Indian scorers?

2021-01-17T11:24:57Z

Both Jamshedpur and NorthEast United have had one Indian goalscorer each this season. Aniket Jadhav scored a wonderful goal for the former and Rochharzela got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders. Others, it is time to step up. 

Valskis leads Jamshedpur

2021-01-17T11:20:08Z

Nerijus Valskis has scored 8 out of the 12 goals his team has scored this season. While it's great that their striker is scoring goals, the Men of Steel need more goalscorers. Centre-back Stephen Eze has also been amongst the goals but where are the others? 

Big game for NorthEast United

2021-01-17T11:08:42Z

NorthEast United sacked their head coach Gerard Nus following a seven-game winless run that included four draws and three defeats. They were off to a promising start this season but have lost their way at the halfway stage. 