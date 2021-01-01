Live Blog

Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City: Bipin Singh stars as the Islanders register a dominant win

The Islanders moved back to the top of the league table as they remained unbeaten in eight straight matches...

Updated
Mumbai City Mourtada Fall
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-01-05T15:54:55Z

Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City

Mumbai City extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they outclassed Bengaluru FC 3-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday.

The Islanders took a two-goal lead within 15 minutes of the match as Mourtada Fall (9') and Bipin Singh (15') were on target. Bengaluru pulled one back in the 79th minute via Sunil Chhetri's penalty goal but Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the final goal of the match in the 84th minute to seal the fate of the game.

 

Added time: 4 minutes.

2021-01-05T15:48:50Z

Can Bengaluru pull one more back in the injury time?

87' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-05T15:46:49Z

Mehtab Singh IN Bipin Singh OUT.

86' Ahmed Jahouh sent off

2021-01-05T15:45:29Z

The midfielder picks up his second yellow of the night and gets the marching orders from the referee after a foul on a Bengaluru player.

84' GOAL! Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City

2021-01-05T15:42:57Z

Ogbeche scores Mumbai's third

An absolute howler from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Goddard curls in a corner and Ogbeche connects his head to the ball. Sandhu initially collects the ball but fumbles as it takes a drop and goes inside the goal.
Bengaluru vs Mumbai City
ISL

82' Ogbeche's header hits the post!

2021-01-05T15:41:05Z

Ahmed Jahouh curls in a free-kick from the left flank and Ogbeche heads it towards the goal but it hits the far post and comes back. Unlucky.

79' GOAL! Bengaluru 1-2 Mumbai City

2021-01-05T15:37:38Z

Chhetri scores from the penalty spot

Sunil Chhetri reduces the gap by scoring from the penalty spot. Game on.
Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru vs Mumbai City
ISL

77' Penalty! Cleiton earns penalty for Bengaluru

2021-01-05T15:35:46Z

Cleiton Silva goes down inside the box after a tackle from Mourtada Fall. The replay suggests it was a clean tackle from the Senegalese.

75' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-05T15:30:24Z

CY Goddard and Vikram Pratap IN Hugo Boumous and Mandar Rao Dessai out.

70' Gurpreet stops Rowllin's shot

2021-01-05T15:28:46Z

Rowllin Borges wins a ball on the edge of the box and unleashes a shot on target but fails to beat Gurpreet Sandhu.

66' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-05T15:23:54Z

Bartholomew Ogbeche and Vignesh IN Adam Le Fondre and Raynier OUT! 

58' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-01-05T15:16:35Z

Fran Gonzalez IN Rahul Bheke OUT.

Mumbai maintaining possession.

2021-01-05T15:13:55Z

Mumbai City arent showing much urgency of extending their lead as they are happy to tick the ball around the park and keep possession.

Bengaluru - Substitutions

2021-01-05T15:03:55Z

Udanta and Ajith Kumar IN Deshorn Brown and Pratik Chaudhari OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-05T14:57:02Z

The second half is underway!

HALF-TIME: Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City

2021-01-05T14:47:00Z

The Islanders have a convincing lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

Added time: 2 minutes.

2021-01-05T14:46:18Z

Will we see another goal in the last two minutes of the half.

41' Amrinder stops Cleiton's free-kick!

2021-01-05T14:41:35Z

Cleiton sends a curling free-kick which almost goes in but Amrinder makes a good effort to stop the ball from going in.

35' Offense vs Defense so far

2021-01-05T14:38:34Z

It has been Mumbai's attack vs Bengaluru's defence at the moment. Can Mumbai extend their lead before half time?

Cooling break!

2021-01-05T14:30:37Z

Sheer domination from Mumbai City in the first 30 minutes of the match. Bengaluru nowhere to be found.

20' Mumbai all over pitch!

2021-01-05T14:21:16Z

The Islanders are commanding proceedings even after taking a convincing two-goal lead as Bengaluru are not able to penetrate in Mumbai's half.

15' Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City

2021-01-05T14:16:13Z

Bipin Singh doubles the lead

A well-orchestrated move from Mumbai sees Mandar Rao Dessai sending a curling pin-point cross for Bipin who taps the ball into the net. Mumbai on fire.
Mumbai City ISL Bipin Singh
ISL

10' Chance for Le Fondre!

2021-01-05T14:11:01Z

Boumous wins a loose ball from Suresh ad lobs it towards Bipin inside the box who quickly squares it for Le Fondre but the striker's shot gets deflected off a Bengaluru player and goes out.

9' Bengaluru 0-1 Mumbai City

2021-01-05T14:09:47Z

Mourtada gives Mumbai the lead

Bipin Singh floats in a corner in the far post which Santana keeps in play with his head and guides it towards Fall in the air and the Mumbai defender heads the ball into the net.
Mumbai City Mourtada Fall
ISL

8' Chance for Mumbai!

2021-01-05T14:08:40Z

Raynier floats in a cross for Bipin in front of the goal but Gurpreet does well to get a hand to the ball in the last-minute as Bipin fails to connect the header.

2' Deshorn squanders an easy chance

2021-01-05T14:03:12Z

Brown follows a through ball from Suresh Wangjam and enters the box from the left and takes a shot at goal but it goes above the crossbar. Should have kept the ball on target.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-05T13:58:48Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Mumbai City Juggernaut

2021-01-05T13:43:14Z

Since losing their opening match against NorthEast United, Mumbai City are on a rampage as they have remained unbeaten in their last seven games out of which they have won in six matches.

Mumbai are Bengaluru's bogey side

2021-01-05T13:40:12Z

The Blues have enjoyed a lot of success in the ISL since joining the league in 2017 but their worst record is against Mumbai City. Of the six times the two clubs have faced each other Mumbai have won thrice, Bengaluru won once and one match ended in a draw. The Islanders are also unbeaten in their last four outings against the South Indian outfit.

Sergio Lobera has a point to prove

2021-01-05T13:38:03Z

The Spaniard, who is one of the most successful coaches in the history of ISL, has a very poor track record against Bengaluru. Lobera has faced Bengaluru six times as a coach out of which he won one, drew one and lost four games including the ISL 2018-19 final while being FC Goa manager. With a new team, the former FC Barcelona youth coach would hope to improve his record.