Hyderabad vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

1.75 goals per game!
2020-12-15T13:52:51Z
East Bengal will surely hope to change the stats starting this game.
Vineeth, Debjit return to East Bengal lineup
2020-12-15T13:40:58Z
Robbie Fowler too makes two changes in the East Bengal starting eleven from their last game against Jamshedpur. Debjit Majumder replaces injured Sankar Roy in goal and CK Vineeth comes in place of suspended Eugeneson Lyngdoh.
Two changes in Hyderabad lineup
2020-12-15T13:38:46Z
Manuel Marquez Roca makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which drew 1-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan last week. Aridane Santana and Mohammed Yasir replaces Souvik Chakraborty and Liston Colaco.
East Bengal subs
2020-12-15T13:18:09Z
Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.
Hyderabad subs
2020-12-15T13:16:50Z
Laxmikant Kattimani, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Liston Colaco, Sahil Tavora, Lalawmpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Rohit Danu.
East Bengal starting XI
2020-12-15T13:14:53Z
CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Hyderabad starting XI
2020-12-15T13:13:08Z
Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).
2020-12-15T13:12:04Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.