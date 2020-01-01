ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

11' First chance for ATK Mohun Bagan.
Edu Garcia picks up a pass from Roy Krishna on the left edge of the box and squares it in the middle for Manvir but Rahul Bheke intercepts the ball and clears first-time.
6' David Williams' header goes above crossbar.
Edu Garcia sends a curling free-kick inside the box and David Williams rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar. The offside flag is also raised against the Australian.
5' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan.
Juanan brings down Roy Krishna as the Fijian tries to make a run down the right flank. The Spanish defender booked for his challenge.
KICK-OFF!
Bengaluru FC get us underway,
BFC unbeaten in their last two matches against MB
The last time these two sides came face to face was in the semifinal of the Super Cup in 2018 in Bhubaneswar were the Blues came back from behind to beat Mohun Bagan 4-2. Before that the two teams faced each other in the final of Federation Cup 2017 in Cuttack where the Blues once again defeated the Kolkata giants 2-0.
Old rivals meet again.
The rivalry between the two clubs dates back to their I-League days. The Blues and the Green and Maroons have fought memorable battles in the past but the most memorable clash, especially for the Kolkata club has to be the final matchday of the I-League 2014-15 season in Bengaluru were Mohun Bagan scored a last-minute goal and held the Blues to a 1-1 draw and clinched the title.
Three changes in Bengaluru XI, One in ATK Mohun Bagan
Carles Cuadrat makes three changes in the Bengaluru lineup from their last game. Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown comes in place Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam and Kristian Opseth. Bheke slots in the left-back position replacing Kuruniyan who is out of action with injury.
Antonio Habas, on the other hand, makes just one change in ATK Mohun Bagan's winning combination as Edu Garcia replaces Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park.
Team news!
Edu Garcia starts, Udanta back in starting XI.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
In a top of the table clash, old foes Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns for the first time in ISL. Follow the big-ticket ISL clash in real time with Goal.