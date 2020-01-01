ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Carles Cuadrat makes three changes in the Bengaluru lineup from their last game. Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown comes in place Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam and Kristian Opseth. Bheke slots in the left-back position replacing Kuruniyan who is out of action with injury.

Antonio Habas, on the other hand, makes just one change in 's winning combination as Edu Garcia replaces Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park.