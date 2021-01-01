Live Blog

India 0-0 Sri Lanka: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Igor Stimac's men are looking to put up their first three points on the board in the ongoing SAFF Cup

22' Will you get a better chance?

2021-10-07T11:24:06Z

Liston is unmarked in the Sri Lanka box and is on the end of a cross from the left. His header flies over the horizontal.

15' Chhetri in sight!

2021-10-07T11:15:25Z

Mandar spots the run of Chhetri in the box but the cross is punched away by Sri Lanka goalkeeper Sujan Perera who was alert to the threat.

Who will score first?

2021-10-07T11:10:30Z

There's a 98-point gap between the two teams' latest FIFA Rankings with India at 107th in the world ahead of this edition of the SAFF Championship.

The first shot, though not on target, by Sri Lankan midfielder Ahmed Waseem Razeek. India are yet to register their first shot in this match, although they have around 75% of ball possession.

India are third

2021-10-07T11:04:18Z

With Maldives taking on Bangladesh in the other game of Matchday 3 later today evening, India are currently third in the group with 4 points from 1 game. Nepal are on top with 6 points off their two wins in the tournament so far, and Sri Lanka at the bottom after two defeats.

KICK-OFF!

2021-10-07T11:01:14Z

India, in blue, get us underway in Male against Sri Lanka who are sporting a white kit and playing from right to left in the first half.

The options from the bench for India

2021-10-07T10:58:43Z

Brandon, Sahal start on the bench

India substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK) 

India vs Sri Lanka

2021-10-07T10:52:38Z

Can India get three points?

Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.