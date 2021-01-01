11' Naveen stops Isaac's shot from distance
2021-01-14T14:11:51Z
Isaac Vanmalsawma attempts a shot from the edge of the box but Naveen Kumar does well to parry the ball away for a corner.
10' Hartley's header goes wide!
2021-01-14T14:10:28Z
Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Peter Hartley, unmarked, attempts a header but it goes wide. Should have scored.
5' Narender clears Edu Bedia's free-kick
2021-01-14T14:05:55Z
Edu Bedia curls in a free-kick from the right flank which Ivan Gonzalez tries to meet but Narender clears the ball. Ivan Gonzalez is also guilty of being in an offside position.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-14T13:58:01Z
Jamshedpur get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Revenge will be on JFC's mind?
2021-01-14T13:09:21Z
The last time this two sides locked horns, FC Goa came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan. Alex Lima's goal was also controversially cancelled even though the ball had crossed the goal line before coming out. Can the Men of Steel avenge their defeat?
Owen Coyle makes two changes
2021-01-14T13:08:25Z
Narender Gahlot and Isaac Vanmalsawma come in place of Joyner Lourenco and Jackichand Singh in the Jamshedpur starting eleven tonight.
Three changes in Goa lineup
2021-01-14T13:05:37Z
Juan Ferrando makes three changes in the FC Goa lineup which drew against East Bengal. Naveen Kumar, Lenny Rodrigues and Alberto Noguera replace Mohammed Nawaz, Princeton Rebello and Igor Angulo.
Team news!
2021-01-14T13:04:37Z
Angulo benched, Narender starts for JFC
🔔 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧 🔔#ISL #FCGJFC pic.twitter.com/dCB49O1JQ3— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 14, 2021
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC
2021-01-14T12:44:47Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.