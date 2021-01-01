Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria updates, news & TV reaction

Three changes for Wales 🏴 Two for Denmark 🇩🇰
Wales make three changes to the side beaten by Italy in their final group game last weekend.
Chris Mepham, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore all return after being rested against Italy. Chris Gunter and Neco Williams drop to the bench, while Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his dismissal against the Italians.
Denmark make two changes to the team which beat Russia 4-1 in midweek. Wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen comes in Daniel Wass and forward Kasper Dolberg replaces Yusuff Poulsen.
Round of 16 ready 👊— Goal (@goal) June 26, 2021
The line-ups for #WAL 🆚 #DEN are in! 📋
Who wins? 🤔#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/8wf4VK25rv
Team news
Welcome back!
After a whole TWO DAYS without matches (how long did that feel?) Euro 2020 resumes with the first two quarter-finals.
Later on we will see Italy against Austria at Wembley. First, though, it's Wales versus Denmark.
It should be a cracker! 🔥