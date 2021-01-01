Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

Ferran Torres spears a lovely cross in from the right edge and Nico Elvedi takes absolutely no chances, putting it behind for a corner.

Cesar Azpilicueta with the header! It's a free shot, almost, Manuel Akanji going down far too softly in the box as the pair rise and the latter is lucky that the finish is put straight to Sommer.

Spain play it around midfield after it is cleared down, and a little reverse with Morata doesn't quite come off, allowing their opponents to mop up. Still, this is hungry stuff from La Roja.

Ruben Vargas has now arrived to replace Embolo. It's a sad end to his game, early on.