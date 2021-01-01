Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

Tight call
Scotland have slowed a little, with the Czechs coming into the game more now. No goals in the opening 15 minutes, but plenty of passion on display.
3 - Scotland have won each of their last three matches against the Czech Republic, their longest current winning run against any of the other 23 nations qualified for Euro 2020.
Kilts ✅— Goal (@goal) June 14, 2021
The Tartan Army has arrived 🏴#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/39QRC9JnNt
Andy Robertson will be leading Scotland into battle, with the Liverpool full-back completing a meteoric rise by skippering his country at a major international tournament.
Goal has taken a closer look at how the Premier League and Champions League winner reached this point, and you can check out the full article here.
The Czech Republic qualified automatically from their group, with a runner-up spot secured behind England.
They were crushed 4-0 by Italy in a pre-tournament friendly, but bounced back against Albania and have stuck with the same XI from that game.
A settled side and system should work in their favour as they seek to burst out of the blocks.
John McGinn top scored for the Scots in qualifying, with the target found on seven occasions by the Aston Villa midfielder.
Andy Robertson's big game experience will be crucial at the back, with the Liverpool man needing to lead by example.
In midfield, Scott McTominay has been a key part of Manchester United's plans and now shoulders added responsibility with his country.
Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes has two international goals to his name from 11 appearances, with Che Adams among those ready to step off the bench if Steve Clarke finds himself in need of added firepower.
Steve Clarke says Kieran Tierney picked up a "little niggle" in training during the week and misses out as a result.
The Scotland boss is hopeful that the Arsenal man will be ready for a mouthwatering clash with England at Wembley on Friday.
It has been 23 years since Scotland last graced a major international tournament - the 1998 World Cup - and even longer since they made it beyond a group stage - time to buck that trend!
0 - Scotland haven't progressed past the group stage in any of their 10 previous appearances at a major tournament.
We preview the games on day four of the tournament over on @OptaAnalyst. ⬇️
There will be 12,000 supporters in attendance today - expect them to make plenty of noise!
Both sides are aware of the need to get off to a good start ahead of upcoming clashes with England and Croatia in Group D.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has said: "The Czech Republic give us different problems to England and Croatia. The good thing for me is that no matter who I select, I expect them all to be fantastic for their country. As a manager or a coach, that’s a big thing that you can trust all your players."
His opposite number, Jaroslav Silhavy of the Czech Republic, has added: "We know what to expect – tough one-on-ones, a sturdy opponent with straight-forward counters – and we have to be fully focused for 90 minutes. We are not going to give up our attacking style, though you cannot expect us to apply high press for all 90 minutes. But [we want a] tactically good performance worthy of three points."
The players have been taking in the atmosphere prior to kick off...
🏟️ Hampden Park 🏴— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021
😍 Which stadium would you love to play in?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/y2Du4ET256
West Ham stars Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek earn starting berths...
Starting XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Kral, Soucek, Masopust, Darida (C), Jankto, Schick.
Substitutes: Mandous, Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Holes, Krmencik, Sevcik, Zima, Hlozek, Vydra, Meteju, Pekhart.
No Kieran Tierney, with the Arsenal defender seemingly missing out through injury...
Starting XI: Marshall, O'Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson (C), McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong, Dykes, Christie.
Substitutes: Gordon, McLaughlin, McGregor, Adams, Taylor, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Gilmour, Forrest, McKenna.
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
Today sees Scotland open up their campaign, with Steve Clarke's side taking on the Czech Republic at 2pm BST (9am ET).
Robert Lewandowski and Poland will lock horns with Slovakia at 5pm (12pm), with another potential contender for the Golden Boot looking to burst out of the blocks.
Two-time winners Spain will bring the curtain down on Monday's schedule when facing Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden at 8pm (3pm).