Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

Some may say that a more pressing issue than the number people Italy have in the stands is who they have on the pitch, after they were rocked by two separate incidents during that quarter-final triumph over Belgium.

While Ciro Immobile's "resurrection" antics sparked widespread discussion of poor gamesmanship and the return of the "dark arts" to an often fluidly entertaining Azzurri side, the tournament-ending Achilles injury to Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola is the true hit against the squad's rich form.

The versatile defender has been arguably the form player for his country, save maybe goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and his absence tonight is a cruel twist of fate for him and his team. Leonardo Bonucci has vowed they will do him proud - but will his MIA status prove too big a blow?