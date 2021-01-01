Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Kylian Mbappe, France Euro 2020
Great chance

2021-06-19T13:30:28Z

Benzema spurns a golden chance. Mbappe runs in behind and is able to flick the ball cleverly towards his fellow frontman. Benzema arrives on cue, 12 yards out, but gets a volley all wrong and slices wide of the post.

Nice football

2021-06-19T13:29:12Z

Hunghary work the ball brilliantly through midfield, before then dropping a pass over the top for Nikolic to chase. Lloris is alert to the danger and slides to gather at the edge of his box. Hosts proving that they can hold their own.

Possession

2021-06-19T13:28:12Z

France have seen 62 per cent of the ball, but haven't done too much with it. A few half-chances for Les Bleus but nothing to overly concern the hosts as they continue to dig in.

Free-kick

2021-06-19T13:26:05Z

Back underway and Mbappe hits the delayed free-kick straight into the wall. Nikolic is now down, with his first action being to jump in the wall and take an effort flush in the face.

Struggling

2021-06-19T13:25:05Z

Szalai is really struggling. He has taken off the armband so a change will have to be made. Hungary's skipper heads off down the tunnel and Nikolic is sent on in his place.

Drinks break

2021-06-19T13:23:32Z

With there a natural stoppage in place, the players take a chance to get some fluid on board. A drinks break was always planned for the midway point of the first half, given the heat.

 

Paul Pogba France Hungary Euro 2020
Caught late

2021-06-19T13:22:32Z

Schafer catches Pogba with a naive challenge that saw him slide in when the ball was already gone. Chance for France 30 yards out, with there plenty of willing takers. Before that, Szalai is down and the physios are on.

Forced

2021-06-19T13:21:41Z

Botka with a wild pass down Hungary's right. France were pressing high again and forced a mistake from their opponents. The hosts will struggle to remain this tight for 90 minutes.

Stretching

2021-06-19T13:20:24Z

Benzema digs out a cross towards Mbappe. He is in all sorts of space, but the ball is too high and he can't direct a header on goal. Patient build-up from Les Bleus.

No-one there

2021-06-19T13:18:41Z

Mbappe this time sends over a cross from the left, but there is nobody in white inside the box. Kimpembe then clatters into a tackle on halfway that he is fortunate to walk away from without collecting a caution.

Tame effort

2021-06-19T13:16:02Z

Kleinheisler with an ambitious effort from a long way out that rolls harmlessly along the floor and onto the boot of Lloris. France look to build from the back. Digne's cross from the left is headed wide by Mbappe, who had a free header 10 yards out.

Poked through

2021-06-19T13:15:02Z

Kante, as he does, gets a toe to the ball and prods beyond the Hungary defence and towards Benzema. Real Madrid striker can't react quickly enough and the ball runs through to Gulacsi.

 

N'Golo Kante France Hungary Euro 2020
How did he miss?

2021-06-19T13:13:24Z

Double save from Gulacsi, but how did Griezmann miss? Benzema with a low drive from 20 yards that is parried, with Griezmann then turning the rebound into the Hungary keeper. He was offside anyway but should have found an empty net.

Hectic

2021-06-19T13:11:34Z

Tackles flying in everywhere, with both teams looking to press from the front. There are so many bodies in the middle of the park that the ball needs to be worked wide. Mbappe wins a free-kick off Botka, which is played short.

Caution

2021-06-19T13:09:30Z

Yellow card for Pavard inside 10 minutes. He clips Sallai down the Hungary left. Big men up from the back again. Kleinheisler takes and Benzema bundles a low delivery behind. Too much height on the corner and Lloris can claim.

Set-piece

2021-06-19T13:08:08Z

Pogba wins France a first corner of the game. Griezmann to take. Whipped delivery to the front post is nodded clear by Fiola at the near post.

No time

2021-06-19T13:06:25Z

Hungary closing down so quickly, giving the French no time on the ball. You would expect quality to shine through but Les Bleus know they are in a game here. Griezmann being forced to track way back to try and get on the ball.

 

Karim Benzema France Hungary Euro 2020
Break in play

2021-06-19T13:05:09Z

Botka is down holding his head and will require treatment. Not much in the challenge but he is obviously hurt. Hungary won't welcome the break as they seek to maintain early momentum.

Good shape

2021-06-19T13:03:13Z

Hungary not sitting as deep as many expected. Sallai draws a clumsy challenge from Varane and the hosts have a promising free-kick wide on their left. Sallai takes himself, but his delivery is poor.

Hefty challenge

2021-06-19T13:01:00Z

Hungary holding nothing back early on, as they look to press high. Pavard is then sent spinning by a hefty challenge. No messing about from the hosts.

Kick off

2021-06-19T13:00:01Z

We are underway. Today's referee is Michael Oliver, with the Premier League match official taking in a first outing as the man in the middle at a major tournament.

Almost ready

2021-06-19T12:55:37Z

The players are out and the anthems ring around the Puskas Arena. Great noise, which will hopefully inspire those on the field.

 

Hungary France fans Euro 2020
Hope for the hosts

2021-06-19T12:50:00Z

Where do both teams stand?

2021-06-19T12:45:00Z

France claimed the first notable scalp of a stacked Group F when edging out Germany in their opening encounter, with a Mats Hummels own goal seeing them to a winning start.

Didier Deschamps will feel that there is a lot more to come from his side, with the potential there today for Les Bleus to get a few goals.

Hungary shipped three in their first fixture of Euro 2020, with Portugal proving too strong.

They did, however, frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo and Co for 84 minutes and will be looking to do the same when lining up against Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Capacity crowd

2021-06-19T12:40:00Z

There will be around 60,000 supporters in attendance today, and it's a glorious day for football with the weather currently sunny and 28 degrees - it is going to get hotter as well! 

Another...

2021-06-19T12:35:00Z

Barcelona's frontman is raring to go...

 

Antoine Griezmann France Euro 2020
Stars everywhere...

2021-06-19T12:30:00Z

France's team is loaded with talent, including a certain Manchester United midfielder...

 

Paul Pogba France Euro 2020
What has been said?

2021-06-19T12:15:00Z

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "It’s a great motivation for us; we’re talking about the world champions, the clear favourites, who have a player, Mbappe, who is simply out of this world. We stand before an almost impossible task, but we’re going to give it our best shot."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "They're a combative and hard-working team, and very well organised. I think them having an Italian coach explains a lot of that! They're at home and I'm expecting them to show the same commitment they showed against Portugal. If we win again we'll be qualified after two matches. That's our first objective."

Denes Dibusz, Hungary goalkeeper: "We can't wait to see what game France are going to play against us. It is clear that if we have a look at their players, the French are maybe the strongest national team, they're world champions, and made the final in Euro 2016."

Raphael Varane, France defender: "It's going to be a very difficult game played in the heat of the day in a full stadium. Our opponents will be playing to stay in the competition. They're a very different prospect to Germany, but they're also very dangerous and very motivated, so we will have to be effective, find their weaknesses and keep our defensive shape."

France team

2021-06-19T12:03:30Z

Starting XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne, Pogba, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Hungary team

2021-06-19T12:03:00Z

Starting XI: Gulasci, Nego, Botka, Orban, Attila Szalai, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Fiola, Adam Szalai, Sallai.

Today's fixtures

2021-06-19T12:02:00Z

All of Saturday's action

⚽️ Hungary vs France
⏱  2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Puskas Arena, Budapest

⚽️ Portugal vs Germany
⏱  5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Allianz Arena, Munich

⚽️ Spain vs Poland
⏱  8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟. Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, Seville

Here are all of today's games across the world

Welcome to day nine of Euro 2020!

2021-06-19T12:00:00Z

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

World champions France will get us up and running at 2pm BST (9am ET) as they take on Hungary.

That contest is followed by another heavyweight encounter in the so-called 'Group of Death' as Germany, looking for their first points, face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at 5pm (12pm).

The curtain is brought down on Saturday's action at 8pm (3pm) by another European superpower in need of a morale-boosting victory as Spain tackle Poland.