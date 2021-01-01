Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Ukraine v England

The news yesterday that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka had picked up a knock in training sent shockwaves through the Three Lions faithful after two impressive performances against the Czech Republic and Germany - but Gareth Southgate just so happens to have a very expensive replacement waiting in the wings.

Jadon Sancho's long-anticipated move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund was finally confirmed earlier this week, with the 21-year-old set to undergo his medical at Old Trafford following the conclusion of England's Euro 2020 campaign.

Now, he could well be in line for his first start of the tournament too, after being restricted to only six minutes off the bench in the group stages. His pedigree goes without saying, but Southgate's reluctance to blood him so far could suggest that something was on his mind. With his future sorted, could he flourish in Rome?