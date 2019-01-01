Euro 2020 group-stage draw LIVE: England, France & Europe's elite learn finals opponents

Remember, the play-offs are set to take place in March next year, but most of the spots have filled up already.

A total of 20 teams (the top two teams in each of the 10 groups) qualified automatically for . Read our in-depth guide.

Group A: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 🇨🇿

Group B: 🇺🇦, 🇵🇹

Group C: 🇩🇪, 🇳🇱

Group D: 🇨🇭, 🇩🇰

Group E: 🇭🇷, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Group F: 🇪🇸, 🇸🇪

Group G: 🇵🇱, 🇦🇹

Group H: 🇫🇷, 🇹🇷

Group I: 🇧🇪, 🇷🇺

Group J: 🇮🇹, Finland 🇫🇮

The likes of , & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Romanic, Republic of IReland, Hungary, , , Georgia, Norway, North Macedonia, , Kosovo, Israel and Belarus have qualified from the play-offs.