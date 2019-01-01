Euro 2020 group-stage draw LIVE: England, France & Europe's elite learn finals opponents

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2020?
Remember, the play-offs are set to take place in March next year, but most of the spots have filled up already.
A total of 20 teams (the top two teams in each of the 10 groups) qualified automatically for Euro 2020. Read our in-depth guide.
Group A: England 🏴, Czech Republic 🇨🇿
Group B: Ukraine 🇺🇦, Portugal 🇵🇹
Group C: Germany 🇩🇪, Netherlands 🇳🇱
Group D: Switzerland 🇨🇭, Denmark 🇩🇰
Group E: Croatia 🇭🇷, Wales 🏴
Group G: Poland 🇵🇱, Austria 🇦🇹
Group I: Belgium 🇧🇪, Russia 🇷🇺
Group J: Italy 🇮🇹, Finland 🇫🇮
The likes of Iceland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Romanic, Republic of IReland, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Georgia, Norway, North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Israel and Belarus have qualified from the play-offs.
Euro 2020 finals draw: Time, how to watch & full details
If you needed a quick refresher...
When is the draw? It will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 5pm GMT (12pm ET).
Where is the draw? It will be held at the Romexpo Dome in Bucharest, Romania - one of the 12 tournament host cities.
How can I watch the Euro 2020 finals draw? UEFA's official website allows those wishing to watch the draw live to stream it online. The website can be accessed here.
Hello and welcome to Goal's Euro 2020 draw live blog!
The road to next summer's tournament is underway, with the group stages starting to take shape beginning with today's draw at 6pm CET (5pm GMT).
We'll have all the information for you regarding which teams have qualified, how the pots are looking and how the draw works, so look no further for your comprehensive guide to the showpiece competition.
So sit back, relax – Euro 2020 time is almost here!