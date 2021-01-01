Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Perversely, given the momentous nature of the occasion for England - a first final since 1966, on home soil, with arguably a never-better chance to confirm that they can banish old ghosts - it has felt like the pressure is very much one-sided upon the Three Lions.

Italy have to beat the heat too though. They may have gone unbeaten since 2018, but how much will that run be genuinely cherished by both supporters back home and the doyens of football history if they come up short tonight?

Mancini however is not feeling the pressure, with the former Manchester City and Inter boss particularly unflappable in the face of his biggest test in charge of the Azzurri. He will almost certainly be at the helm should they make Qatar 2022 next year - but what a boost it would be to head there as European Champions.