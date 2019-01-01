Live Blog

Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff & Nantes await news amid 'genuine concern' for striker

Fears are growing over the safety of the Argentine striker, who was reportedly on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel

Sala 'loved by everyone' - Nantes president

2019-01-22T11:27:57Z

Nantes president Waldemar Kita has spoken of how Emiliano Sala was admired by everyone during his time with the club.

"He was a polite, kind and adorable boy, loved by everyone," he said. "I was not even aware that he was at back at Nantes... I am still hopeful that we will find him."

Nantes cancel Tuesday training

2019-01-22T11:23:05Z

Nantes have cancelled their training on Tuesday.

"The players arrived at the club this morning and the coach immediately took the decision to cancel the session. It's very hard for everyone," the club said in a statement to local press.

Garande pays tribute to Sala

2019-01-22T11:18:32Z

Former Caen boss Patrice Garande has paid a glowing tribute to Sala.

"I have been in front of the news all morning, I am waiting... I cannot bring myself to believe it, this is not possible. This boy made my life an absolute pleasure on & off the pitch for six months," he told Ouest France.

Aviation authority not drawn on failed take off reports

2019-01-22T11:11:25Z

Reports in France suggested the plane failed to take off on three or four occasions, but the aviation authority would not be drawn on these.

"I can't confirm this information, there will be an inquest as normal in this type of disappearance," Frederic Solano, deputy director of the DGAC, explained.

'Sala was in the plane that disappeared'

2019-01-22T11:08:02Z

Aviation authorities confirm striker is missing

"Emiliano Sala was in the plane that disappeared," the French aviation authorities (DGAC) have confirmed. 

Furthermore, they have revealed that the Piper PA46 left Nantes airport on Monday evening at 8:15pm and "disappeared from radar screens 15 minutes later, while in British waters".

"British search teams are looking, assisted by the French."

Sala's former clubs praying for him

2019-01-22T10:59:21Z

Niort and US Orleans, two of Emiliano Sala's former clubs, are praying that the situation is not as bad as feared.

"Tell us it's a joke, Emi. Everyone at Team Chamois is thinking of you," Niort posted on Twitter.

"Sad news this morning, all our thoughs are with those close to Emiliano Sala and those close to the pilot," Orleans have posted.

Nantes' Coupe de France match postponed

2019-01-22T10:55:34Z

Nantes' Coupe de France match against Entente SSG, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until Sunday due to the concern over Sala.

Their Ligue 1 meeting against Saint-Etienne, which was slated for that day, will be rescheduled.

Cardiff 'very concerned' over Sala's safety

2019-01-22T10:49:20Z

“We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night," the club said in a statement. "We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further.

"We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."

Police update

2019-01-22T10:48:10Z

They have since confirmed that their hunt is ongoing.

'No trace' of plane found

2019-01-22T10:47:22Z

Guernsey police reported at 8:30am (GMT) that no trace of the missing plane had been found.

Who was on board the plane?

2019-01-22T10:40:55Z

It is Goal's understanding that the only people on board the plane were Sala and the pilot, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Fears growing over Cardiff striker Sala

2019-01-22T10:28:46Z

Fears are growing over the safety of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.

The plane that the Argentine forward was reportedly travelling in went missing over the English Channel on Monday evening and efforts to locate it have thus far proven fruitless.