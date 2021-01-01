Live Blog

East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa: Bright Enobakhare scores a stunning goal in entertaining stalemate

Bright Enobakhare's wonder goal was cancelled out by Devendra Murgaonkar as East Bengal and FC Goa played out an exciting 1-1 draw...

Updated
Comments()
Bright Enobakhare, East Bengal vs FC Goa
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-01-06T15:53:14Z

East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa

Ten-man East Bengal hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Bright Enobakhare (79') gave East Bengal the lead in the 79th minute with a brilliant solo effort but Devendra Murgaonkar (81') cancelled the Nigerian's goal within two minutes to earn his side a point.

FC goa remained on the third position on the league table with 15 points from 10 matches while East Bengal moved up to the ninth place with seven points from nine games.

Brandon Fernandes, East Bengal vs FC Goa
ISL

Added time: 6 minutes

2021-01-06T15:47:55Z

Is there more drama in store in the added time?

86' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-01-06T15:43:09Z

Mohammed Rafique IN Bright Enobakhare OUT.

81' GOAL! East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa

2021-01-06T15:38:51Z

Devendra equalises for FC Goa

The young FC Goa forward heads the ball into the net from an inch-perfect cross from Saviour Gama to equalise for the Gaurs.
Devendra Murgankoar, East Bengal vs FC Goa
ISL

79'' GOAL! East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa

2021-01-06T15:36:18Z

Bright Enobakhare gives East Bengal the lead

Bright Enobakhare scores a wonder goal. Jacques Maghoma lays off Debjit Majumder's long ball to Bright who goes past three Goa defenders with exquisite skill and scores past Nawaz.
Bright Enobakhare, East Bengal vs FC Goa
ISL

72' FC Goa - Substitution

2021-01-06T15:28:40Z

Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera IN James Donachie and Brandon Fernandes OUT.

68' FC Goa - Substitution

2021-01-06T15:24:55Z

Devendra Murgaonkar IN Alexander Romario OUT.

66' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-01-06T15:23:27Z

Jacques Maghoma and Surchandra Singh IN Amadi Holloway and Milan Singh OUT.

60' Steinmann's shot goes wide!

2021-01-06T15:17:14Z

What a chance for Steinmann against the run of play! The German midfielder makes a solo run down the middle and goes past Princeton and then another Goa player at the edge of the box before taking a shot but it goes wide!

56' Danny Fox shown red card!

2021-01-06T15:12:53Z

The East Bengal skipper has been sent off for a poor challenge on Alexander Romario.

Tempers are flaring

2021-01-06T15:10:04Z

Players from both sides are losing tempers as the second half has gone off to a scrappy start.

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-06T15:01:45Z

The second half is underway! Will we see a goal?

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-06T14:47:37Z

East Bengal 0-0 FC Goa

It's all square. It has been all FC Goa in the first 45 minutes but East Bengal too have had their chances to take the lead. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Bright Enobakhare, East Bengal vs FC Goa
ISL

47' Chance for Holloway!

2021-01-06T14:45:20Z

Narayan sends a swining free-kick inside the box from the half line but Holloway fails to keep his header on target yet again.

39' Another quality by Debjit

2021-01-06T14:39:41Z

Saviour Gama gets a ball in the middle and advances freely without any hindrance from East Bengal players and takes a shot which Debjit parries out for a corner. The East Bengal goalkeeper is furious for giving Gama so much space.
Debjit Majumder, East Bengal vs FC Goa
ISL

36' Ortiz's long-range attempt stopped by Debjit

2021-01-06T14:36:45Z

Ortiz goes past Steinmann in the middle and advances before taking a shot from near the box but Debjit parries the ball away for a corner.

Cooling break!

2021-01-06T14:30:33Z

FC Goa have had more goal scoring chances but East Bengal too could have taken the lead. Exciting 30 minutes of football.

29' Fox's header just goes wide!

2021-01-06T14:29:30Z

Raju Gaikwad sends his trademark long throw-in inside the box and Fox has an empty net to score but his header goes wide! That should have been East Bengal's first goal.

28' Chance for Holloway but misses!

2021-01-06T14:28:25Z

Narayan curls in an inch-perfect free-kick and Holloway tries to head the ball in but it goes above the crossbar.
Aaron Holloway, East Bengal vs FC Goa
ISL

22' Fox intercepts Bedia's free-kick

2021-01-06T14:22:28Z

Edu Bedia curls in a free-kick inside the box but Fox intercepts the ball in the air and heads it away for a corner.

FC Goa in ascedancy

2021-01-06T14:18:21Z

The Gaurs have had the lion's share of possession so far in the match as East Bengal are happy to sit back and defend.

10' Raju intercepts Saviour's cross

2021-01-06T14:10:41Z

Saviour receives a long ball on the left flank and sends a low cross inside the box but Raju intercepts and clears the ball for a corner.

7' Chance for East Bengal from a counter-attack

2021-01-06T14:08:32Z

Steinmann initiates a quick counter-attack and finds Bright in the middle who makes a run before squaring the ball to his right. Ankit meets the pass and sends it back to Bright inside the box who takes a touch and tries to lob it over Saviour but the Goa left-back intercepts.

5' Debjit pulls off a quality save!

2021-01-06T14:05:25Z

Brandon curls in a free-kick from the left flank and Donachie attempts a header but Debjit Majumder pulls off a quality save from point-blank range to deny him from scoring.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-06T13:58:55Z

East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

H2H - East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa

2021-01-06T13:17:56Z

The two sides have met just once before when they came face to face in the AIFF Super Cup 2018 semifinal in Bhubaneswar. The Red and Golds had got the better of a depleted Gaurs side. The Kolkata club had won 1-0 courtesy Dudu Omagbemi's strike.

One change in Goa lineup

2021-01-06T13:17:13Z

Juan Ferrando, on the other hand, makes just one change in Goa's lineup which came back from behind to defeat Hyderabad in their last match. Princeton Rebello comes in place of Lenny Rodrigues.

Five changes in East Bengal lineup

2021-01-06T13:11:40Z

Robbie Fowler decides to make five changes in winning combination of East Bengal. Bright Enobakhare, Aron Holloway, Harmanpreet Singh, Narayan Das and Ankit Mukherjee start in place of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu and Tomba Singh.