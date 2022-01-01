Cavani not a target as Real Sociedad look to replace Isak
Edinson Cavani is not a priority as Real Sociedad move to replace Aleksander Isak who completed a club-record move to Newcastle recently.
Lucas Boye is the primary target, however, Sevilla are also gunning for the player.
QPR and Watford to battle for Wimbledon stars signature
Ayoub Assal is set to be at the centre of a bidding war as the transfer window enters its final stages. QPR and Watford are said to be two clubs interested in the 20-year-old's signature.
Thiaw to join AC Milan
Malik Thiaw is set to join reigning Italian champions from Schalke, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
Belotti set for Rome
Free agent Andrea Belotti is set to sign for Serie A giants Roma, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.
Athletic Club sign Ander Herrera
Ander Herrera has returned to Athletic Club on loan, with the option to make the deal permanent. The midfielder enjoyed three season at his hometown club, before joining Manchester United and later PSG.
Stuttgart rejected Wolves offer for Kalajdzic
Wolves submitted a €15 million bid for Vfb Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. Florian Plettenberg suggested the deal was rejected, however the player is not in the squad for their game tomorrow.
Dubravka wants Man Utd transfer
Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano. The goalkeeper is hoping that Newcastle will allow him to complete the transfer, however the clubs are still yet to agree a deal.
Barcelona set for late spending spree
With the transfer window closing on September 1, Barcelona are set for a last minute spending spree as they look to bring in long-term targets, Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva according to the Daily Mail.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay are two players who could still leave the Camp Nou before the window shuts.
Fabian Ruiz nears PSG
Fabrizio Romano has suggested Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz is nearing a move to French giants PSG. The player has been a target for Manchester United, however PSG emerged as front runners and saw off any other interest.
Napoli set demands for Ronaldo/Osimhen swap deal
TuttoNapoli.net are reporting that Napoli have slapped a huge €130 million fee on Victor Osimhen as well as asking for Cristiano Ronaldo's entire salary to be paid if the Portuguese forward was to join the club.
Zirkzee set for Italy move
Joshua Zirkzee is on his way to Italy to join Bologna. The Bayern Munich youngster spent last season on-loan at Anderlecht where he registered 16 goals and nine assists.
Roma to sign Wijnaldum cover
Following Georginio Wijnaldum's unfortunate injury, Roma have identified Olympiacos' Mohamed Mady Camara as a replacement. Di Marzo is reporting the player is due in Italy soon as a move nears.
Trabzonspor want Olympiacos winger
Turkish side Trabzonspor are looking to sign Greek Giorgos Masouras and according to Sport24 have already contacted Olympiacos regarding a potential transfer.
Klopp again hints at transfers before window is out
Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports before Liverpool's game against Bournemouth: “I've already said everything I need to say about a new midfielder, if there is the right midfielder, we might do something”
The Liverpool boss also acknowledged a lack of time left in the window, with deadline day being September 1.
Leon Bailey's agent hits out at club and hints at transfer
Leon Bailey's agent has slammed Aston Villa in an Instagram post and hinted the player could leave the club. The Jamaican winger scored as Villa smashed Bolton in the Carabao cup earlier this week.
PSG player moves to Sunderland
Edouard Michut has left PSG to join Sunderland. The player was at the Stadium of Light o watch Sunderland play Norwich.
Depay won't join Real Sociedad
Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has ruled out the possibility of him joining fellow L Liga club Real Sociedad, according to SPORT.
After mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Barcelona, the Dutchman was linked with a move to Juventus but it did not materialise. Depay is linked with Manchester United.
West Ham eyeing move for Januzaj
West Ham United have shown interest in signing former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj on a free transfer in the ongoing transfer window, according to TalkSport.
The Belgian, who had earlier played under David Moyes and Manchester United and Sunderland, is currently a free agent after Real Sociedad released him and he could be tempted to reunite with his former boss and return to the Premier League.
Leeds winger Poveda joins Blackpool on loan
Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has joined Championship side Blackpool for the 2022/23 season.
The official statement from Leeds read, "Ian Poveda has joined Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool on loan until the end of the season. The skilful winger joined Leeds United from Manchester City’s academy in January 2020 and was part of the squad that was promoted later that season. We wish Ian well for the rest of the campaign."
Everton's Gbamin joins Trabzonspor on loan
Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2022/23 season.
Nottingham Forest wants Renan Lodi on loan
Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have already completed 17 signings this summer and have now shifted their focus on Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi, according to ESPN Brasil.
The Spanish club is reportedly ready to offer the defender on loan to Steve Cooper's side.
Ancelotti confirms Asensio planning to move out of Real
Carlo Ancelotti suggested that Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is evaluating his situation at the club and could move out in the ongoing window. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Manchester United.
Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Espanyol, Ancelotti told reporters, "I don’t know anything new about Asensio, only that he is evaluating his situation. On the second of September, everything will be cleared up and if he stays he will be an important player and I will be delighted because last year he added a lot.”
Atletico open talks over Spurs' Reguilon
Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Sergio Reguilon, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Other than Atletico, Fulham and Lazio are also interested in signing the Spanish defender who currently remains out of favour at Spurs.
West Ham ready to make third offer for Vanaken
After roping in Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, West Ham have now set their eyes on Club Brugges captain Hans Vanaken.
The Premier League club have already seen two of their bids rejected by the Belgian club who do not want to sell their skipper, but David Moyes' side are now planning to submit a third bid for the player according to Daily Mail.
Wolves keen to retain Hwang amid Leeds interest
Wolves want to retain Hwang Hee-chan even though Leeds United have shown interest in signing the player, according to Express & Star.
The South Korean attacker permanently joined Wolves this summer but his former RB Leipzig boss and current Leeds manager Jesse Marsch wants to reunite with the player.
Liverpool close in on Bellingham
Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have a verbal agreement to sign Jude Bellingham in a future window, reports Football Insider.
The English international midfielder could join the Reds as early as in January 2023.
Arsenal eye Moussa Diaby
Arsenal are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, reports Daily Express' Ryan Taylor.
With Pedro Neto likely to stay at Wolves and Nicolas Pepe's departure on loan, it is believed that Mikel Arteta is now looking for options on the flank and Diaby could be his man.
Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Jan Bednarek
Aston Villa are close to signing Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, reports The Athletic.
West Ham United and Leicester City are also keen on signing the player but Villa are currently the favourites to secure his signing.
Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana (L'Equipe)
After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.
L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.
I am ready to follow my dreams - Antony
Yesterday's big transfer news regarded Manchester United's €90m bid for Antony which was subsequently rejected by Ajax. In the aftermath of that snub, the 22-year-old conducted an interview with Fabrizio Romano and made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave the Dutch giants before the conclusion of the transfer window.
Among other explosive lines, he said: "I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams."
Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race (Di Marzio)
Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool need a midfielder
Liverpool's lack of midfield depth has been laid bare in the first few games of the season. The Reds have only picked up two points from their opening three Premier League games and have been massively affected by the absences of Fabinho and Thiago.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp admitted that he miscalculated his side's need for reinforcements. He said: "That changed, of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That's the situation."
Atalanta preparing Hojlund announcement
Atalanta have come to an agreement with Strum Graz for the €17m signing of Rasmus Hojland.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the young striker has signed the relevant paperwork to become the Serie A side's new signing.