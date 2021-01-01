Chennaiyin FC 1-1 NorthEast United LIVE: Imran Khan equalizes for the Highlanders

29' - Machado goes for goal
2021-02-18T14:31:28Z
Brown passes the ball to Machado on the left flank as he steams inside the box and pulls the trigger but Vishal Kaith makes a dive to palm the ball away. It comes back on the rebound off Sabia as Kaith dives again to take a blow on his head off the pole but gathers the ball this time
25' - Machado looking to play the through ball
2021-02-18T14:27:16Z
Machado receives the ball from the left in the centre. He is in space and then delivers a through ball in search of Brown inside the box but his touch is a bit too heavy
22' - Free-kick for Chennaiyin FC
2021-02-18T14:24:43Z
Lanzarote goes for the free-kick from 24 yards out but the ball goes high and sails over the crossbar
14' - Imran Khan equalizes
2021-02-18T14:16:22Z
Imran Khan equalizes for the Highlanders. Machado makes a brilliant run from the left flank to make a cross which takes a boot off the Chenniyin FC defender and then falls for Imran Khan who heads low to finish the ball at the back of net
8' - Chhangte scores
2021-02-18T14:10:02Z
Chhangte scores to put Chenniayin FC in lead early. Sylvestr passes the ball inside the box to Chhangte from the right as the latter takes his time to create an extra yard and then hits the ball at the back of net
6' - Jerry carries the ball away from Chhangte
2021-02-18T14:08:11Z
Sylvestr wins the ball in the midfield as he finds Chhangte on the left flank. But it looks like there is a bit of misunderstanding as Jerry takes the ball away from his feet and runs down the flank but fails to make a cross
2' - Chennaiyin FC controlling possession
2021-02-18T14:04:10Z
CFC controlling possession in the early minutes. Rahim Ali plays a cross from the left flank but it is cut off by the Highlanders' defense
Kick-off!
2021-02-18T14:01:22Z
Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling at Bambolim
NorthEast United XI
2021-02-18T13:05:37Z
Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.
Chennaiyin FC XI
2021-02-18T13:05:12Z
Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.
Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United
2021-02-18T12:54:28Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.