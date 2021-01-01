Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel still pushing for Rice deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

The Blues boss is still keen on a deal for the West Ham midfielder

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to revive the club's interest in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues boss wants the England star, who could cost around £90 million, to strengthen his midfield - however a deal is only likely if they qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea go into a three-way fight for the final two Champions League places today, with Liverpool and Leicester also in the running.