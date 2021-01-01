Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Villarreal vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Juventus, Barcelona & Bayern also in action

Join us for live commentary coverage of the fifth round of group-stage matches in Europe's premier club competition

Delay in kick off between Villarreal and Man Utd

Kick-off in Spain is yet to get going because of a problem with the communication devices for the referee and his assistants.

The officials are trying to get the issue sorted out.

Who is playing tonight?

Groups E, F, G and H are all in action this evening, with Villarreal vs Manchester United and Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich getting underway early.

The Red Devils will progress if they win or if both matches in their group are draws, whereas Bayern are already through to the next round but will secure first place with a tie.

Afterwards, we will have Barcelona looking to book their place in the next round with a win against Benfica, but the Portuguese giants are just two points behind and fighting for a chance to progress.

Juventus are looking to secure first place by avoiding defeat to Chelsea, who can ensure they will qualify if they pick up a draw or if Zenit fail to beat Malmo.

Sevilla are clinging on to a place in Europe as they take on Wolfsburg, while Red Bull Salzburg know a win against Lille will see them go through.

And for the remaining tie in Group F, Atalanta and Young Boys both need a win to have a chance of reaching the last-16.

Team news: Villarreal vs Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes dropped by interim coach Michael Carrick, while Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

Week 5 of the group stage begins

The penultimate round of the Champions League group stage is here!

Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another evening of exciting matches with a lot at stake.