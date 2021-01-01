Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

Join us for live commentary coverage of the fifth round of group-stage matches in Europe's premier club competition

Updated
Phil Foden Lionel Messi Man City PSG 2021-22
Team news: Liverpool v Porto

2021-11-24T19:10:31.360Z

Jurgen Klopp has rested some of his big names with Liverpool already through to the next stage as 19-year-old Tyler Morton makes his Champions League debut.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino also come into the side, with Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota on the bench.

Veteran centre-back Pepe and the highly-rated Luis Diaz are named in the Porto line-up.

Team news: Man City v PSG

2021-11-24T19:03:13.414Z

Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Everton at the weekend, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into the side.

There's still no Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, with Phil Foden joining them on the sidelines.

PSG start with their blockbuster front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with the aforementioned Ramos on the bench.

Ramos on bench for PSG

2021-11-24T18:58:54.220Z

Now for some team news and it could be a significant night for Sergio Ramos, who could finally make his PSG debut.

The Spaniard has been named on the bench for tonight's game against Manchester City.

What's coming up?

2021-11-24T18:51:30.752Z

There are two matches already underway. Besiktas lead Ajax 1-0 in Group C at the start of the second half, while in Group D it's goalless between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The other matches taking place tonight are:

Group A

Club Bruges v RB Leipzig

Man City v PSG

Group B

Atletico Madrid v Milan

Liverpool v Porto

Group C

Sporting CP v Borussia Dortmund

Group D

Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspol v Real Madrid

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2021-11-24T18:44:01.664Z

We are well and truly at the business end of the Champions League group stage.

Ten of the 16 knockout stages are still up for grabs as the penultimate round of matches continues.

Stick with GOAL for all the updates from what should be another thrilling evening of matches across the continent.