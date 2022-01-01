Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

HT: Salzburg 1-0 Bayern
Bayern dodge penalty concession
Salzburg 1-0 Bayern
Bayern Munich breathe a huge sigh of relief!
Salzburg think they have a penalty shout and VAR does indeed take a look - but there isn't a case to answer in the end.
That's a let-off for the visitors.
Visitors attempt to rally
Salzburg 1-0 Bayern
Keep fighting, guys!
Sluggin' it at San Siro
Inter 0-0 Liverpool
Reds muster growing threat
Inter 0-0 Liverpool
WATCH: Salzburg seize lead against Bayern
Salzburg 1-0 Bayern
GOAL: Salzburg 1-0 Bayern
(Chukwubuike Adamu)
First blood to the hosts!
Bayern Munich trail after Red Bull Salzburg carve them up with a superior move - and a slice of luck. Karim Adeyemi brings it down the right and squares inside, looking for Brenden Aaronson.
His touch looks to be misplaced at first, but it results in a skittered ball straight to Chukwubuike Adamu, who races on and curls it first time in at the far post. Wonderful stuff!
Hosts close to opener at San Siro
Inter 0-0 Liverpool
Off the bar from Hakan Calhanoglu!
Inter rattle the woodwork with Ivan Perisic flicking the would-be assist in from out wide and the midfielder pounces to put fear into Liverpool's soul.
The Reds have probably shaded this one so far, but it's a close contest.
Fresh-faced wits
Salzburg 0-0 Bayern
Okafor forced off for Salzburg
Salzburg 0-0 Bayern
It's not the dream last-16 start for Salzburg's Noah Okafor - he's been forced off through injury inside the opening quarter-hour.
Chukwubuike Adamu is an immediate like-for-like replacement. It's a sad end for the former's day.
Goals to come?
Inter v Liverpool
KO: Inter v Liverpool
Salzburg v Bayern
The teams meet in the middle, hands are shook, formalities are conducted - and the whistle goes across two countries to kick off two vital matches!
Here we go!
Here come the teams
Inter v Liverpool
We're mere minutes from kick-off - and the teams are out in Milan and Salzburg.
The noise! The roar! The Champions League anthem - that all-time banger!
Oh, it's good to be back.
Karim dream
Salzburg v Bayern
One to think on...
Inter v Liverpool
Youth the key for hosts?
Salzburg v Bayern
Drink it in
Salzburg v Bayern
On song
Salzburg v Bayern
Mo don't miss
Inter v Liverpool
Bayern in the house
Salzburg v Bayern
Can Elliott bring glory as young gun?
Inter v Liverpool
If a European star is to be born, how about Harvey Elliott? The youngster has worked his way back from injury in recent weeks - and it barely looks like he's been away.
There's no rust on the teenager and he makes history by slipping into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI today.
Also one to watch out for? Luis Diaz, who has also enjoyed a fruitful start to life in the Premier League, and at least gets to play some European football too after picking Anfield.
Old haunts
Inter v Liverpool
We don't need to mention Liverpool's history when it comes to Milan, particularly the red side of the Italian city - but they've got their fair share of success stories against the blue faction too.
Who remembers Fernando Torres, in arguably his finest hour for the club, way back in 2008?
Could another player write their star the same way tonight at San Siro?
Team News: Salzburg v Bayern
About last night...
We may be in store for a cracking run of action again - but who has actually caught their breath from yesterday?
Manchester City were favourites to win the Champions League last term before they conked out at the last hurdle - but their savage runout against Sporting suggests they'll be heading to the final once more.
But if that didn't deliver the drama for you, surely Paris Saint Germain's late winner against Real Madrid did. With Lionel Messi have already fluffed a penalty, Kylian Mbappe - soon to join Los Blancos himself, perhaps - snatched victory in injury-time for the hosts.
Will we get any such heroics today?
Team News: Inter v Liverpool
Jota and Elliott start for Reds in Milan
📣 | LINE-UP

🌟 Simone Inzaghi's starting XI for #InterLiverpool
🌟 Simone Inzaghi's starting XI for #InterLiverpool 👇#UCL #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/1FLL5Q7P8o
⭐ #INTLIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐

The Reds to face @Inter tonight at the San Siro
The Reds to face @Inter tonight at the San Siro 👇 #UCL
Today's order of play
We may only have two games on the docket - but boy, what a pair of games they are to have.
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the last three winners of this trophy, champions in 2019 and 2020 respectively, before Chelsea dethroned the latter last term.
Both are no slouch when it comes to a bit of European history - but both, particularly the Reds, will have to overcome major hurdles away from home today in order to progress. The fixtures are:
2000: Inter v Liverpool
2000: Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
One of those European nights, eh? We've missed you dearly - but it's official, the UEFA Champions League is back up and running once more!
Yesterday saw double-delights for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain - and now, it's the turn of four more continental heavyweights to put their best foot forward for the quarter-finals.
Strap yourselves in!