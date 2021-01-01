Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Ederson Manchester City 2021
Getty

Not a happy house

2021-10-19T16:20:00Z

Atletico v Liverpool

What next for Sterling amid Man City uncertainty?

2021-10-19T16:15:00Z

Brugge v Man City

While there have been rumours and counter-rumours over the past month or so, Raheem Sterling certainly upped the ante on Thursday when he revealed that he would consider a move away from Manchester City if it offered the opportunity of more minutes on the pitch.

"If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it," Sterling said during an interview at the Financial Times Business of Sport US summit in New York. "Football is the most important thing to me."

The England international is back on the bench for this game and you can read more of our man Jonathan Smith's musings here as we build up to kick-off.

Team News: Brugge v Man City

2021-10-19T16:05:00Z

Grealish starts for visitors

Today's order of play

2021-10-19T16:03:00Z

Once more, the cream of the European crop dive into battle against each other, as the long road to next year's final continues to hot up. There has already been a fair number of shocks in this one - and there could be plenty more today. In order of play, we've got:

1745: Besiktas v Sporting CP
1745: Club Brugge v Manchester City
2000: Ajax v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
2000: Inter v Sheriff Tiraspol
2000: Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig
2000: Porto v Milan
2000: Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

(All times BST)

Kylian Mbappe PSG Angers Ligue 1 15102021
Getty

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-19T16:00:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

There's only one show in town today - and it's the biggest club football one of them all. (No, not the Copa Libertadores, the other biggest club football one of them all.)

It's Champions League time once more, as matchweek three of the group stages gets underway - and judging by the roller-coaster of the campaign so far, there's going to be no shortage of action tonight!

Jack Grealish Manchester City 2021-22
Getty