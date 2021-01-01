Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Memphis Depay Barcelona 2021
GOAL SALZBURG! ADEYEMI!

2021-10-20T16:49:25Z

He can't stop scoring!

Another day, another goal for Karim Adeyemi. The young German has scored just minutes into Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg, netting his fourth Champions League goal of the campaign.

Early chance for Dest

2021-10-20T16:48:19Z

An early chance for Sergino Dest, who is once again starting on the wing for Barca.

The American international puts a header just wide, and he'll probably believe he should have scored.

We're underway

2021-10-20T16:46:08Z

Kickoff of the early games

Games have kicked off. 

Here. We. Go.

Fati rested

2021-10-20T16:35:53Z

Ansu Fati has been rested by Ronald Koeman, who was hesitant to play the youngster three games in a week.

And so Barca's No. 10 won't start, and neither will Sergio Aguero, who revealed why he didn't want to take that famous shirt after Lionel Messi's departure.

Read the full story on Goal!

Patson Daka, take a bow!

2021-10-20T16:30:18Z

Today's Europa League game certainly set the tone!

Patson Daka scored FOUR goals for Leicester, leading the way in a 4-3 win over Zenit.

Time running out for Dembele?

2021-10-20T16:12:25Z

Ousmane Dembele may not be in the Barca team today, but he is the subject of some news.

The French winger would be open to a move to Newcastle United at the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Goal has learned, with his current contract set to expire in June 2022.

Read the full story on Goal!

Meanwhile in the Europa League...

2021-10-20T16:04:56Z

There is one Europa League match going on currently, as Leicester lead Spartak Moscow 3-2.

A five-goal thriller to start the day... a sign of things to come? 

Today's schedule

2021-10-20T16:01:08Z

We're about 45 minutes from kickoff on what should be another busy day of European football. Here's a breakdown of all the games and when they'll get going:

1745: Salzburg v Wolfsburg
1745: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
2000: Lille v Sevilla
2000: Zenit v Juventus
2000: Chelsea v Malmo
2000: Young Boys v Villarreal
2000: Benfica v Bayern Munich
2000: Manchester United v Atalanta

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-20T16:00:54Z

Another busy day across Europe!

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

It's Champions League time once again and, if yesterday's games are any indiation, we're in for some more fun tonight. 

Kai Havertz Chelsea
