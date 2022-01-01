Champions League LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Benfica in quarter-final second legs

Team News: Liverpool v Benfica
⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2022
The Reds to face @SLBenfica tonight! #UCL | #LIVSLB
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨#EPluribusUnum #LIVSLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/U3yfq7imEv— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) April 13, 2022
Team News: Atletico v Man City
⚔️ The 11 fighters for tonight’s battle! pic.twitter.com/8VSoTb6gI2— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2022
🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, Edozie, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/ljGYZkYrpw
Atletico v Man City
Ready. pic.twitter.com/mlxuHPVl1M— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2022
Today's order of play
We've already seen two remarkable results this week, including an all-time clash and a major upset - so what can the rest of the pack serve up?
It's the champions of England versus the kingpins of Spain - and the roar of the Reds against a Portuguese side out to flip the script. Today's order of play is:
2000/1500: Atletico Madrid v Manchester City
2000/1500: Liverpool v Benfica
(All times BST/EST)
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this week!
And if these two beauties are half as good as what we got served yesterday, then we're in for an absolute feast of football! Two sides are into the final four, two more will join them, and two more will head home - and at the end of it all, there's going to be a new king of the continent!
It's Champions League Wednesday - and it's live, from now until the close! Let's get ready to rock!