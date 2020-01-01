Live Blog

Champions League group stage draw: Messi vs Ronaldo showdown, PSG clash with Man Utd

We're live at the Champions League group stage draw at the RTS studios in Geneva, where Europe's heavyweights discover who they face this season

Champions League 2020-21 draw
That's all for today, folks!

2020-10-01T17:30:37Z

FULL STORY: Champions League 2020-21: Teams, groups, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

We're signing off on today's live blog, and we can't wait for all the tasty Champions League match-ups and the battle between Ronaldo and Messi!

See you soon for the group stages, and in the meantime...

Can Bayern do a historic repeat?

2020-10-01T17:07:46Z

🏆🏆🏆

Bayern Munich are defending Champions League holders, and will be aiming to retain the trophy for the first time since winning it three seasons in a row between 1973-74 and 1975-76.

UEFA have confirmed that fans will return to UCL, UEL & international matches

2020-10-01T17:00:05Z

They will be re-introduced at 30 per cent capacity.

A UEFA statement said: "Both the admission of fans and the capacity limit are subject to decision of local authorities. UEFA matches cannot be played with spectators where local authorities do not allow it and the limit of 30% may be reached only where the limit set by local authorities is not lower, in which case such limit would apply.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Bayern Super Cup 2020 fans
Congratulations to Pernille Harder!

2020-10-01T16:52:25Z

UEFA's Women's Player of the Year 🙏

Haaland's excited 💪

2020-10-01T16:48:28Z

Dortmund face off against Inter, Lazio and Zenit!

Barcelona paired with Juventus, Man United face PSG & draw in full

2020-10-01T16:41:44Z

The Champions League is just the gift that keeps on giving 🎁

Read the full story here!

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo
THAT'S A WRAP ON THE DRAW!

2020-10-01T16:38:00Z

Phew.

What a season this year will be!

What a win for RobertlewanGOALSKI!

2020-10-01T16:36:57Z

A player like no other 😍

Robert Lewandowski said on winning the top individual honour: "It feels amazing. If you work so hard and you win this trophy, it's something special. I have to say thank you to my team-mates and to my coaches and the staff. They work very hard every day to help prepare me for the game, and to my family who support me a lot.

"I've always dreamed of playing in the biggest stadiums at the biggest club in the world. I'm very grateful and very proud and very happy."

Robert Lewandowski is UEFA's Men's Player of the Year! 🥇

2020-10-01T16:34:02Z

Congratulations to Robert LewanGOALski.

Read the full story here!

Champions League winner ✅
Bundesliga winner ✅
German Cup winner ✅

What CAN'T the man do 😍

Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2019-20
Pernille Harder is UEFA's Women's Player of the Season!

2020-10-01T16:31:53Z

Congrats, to the Chelsea forward!

She thanks her team-mates and highlights her excitement with hopefully lifting the Champions League trophy with Chelsea. 🔵

UCL 20-21 group stage in FULL ✅

2020-10-01T16:21:27Z

Here's what the 20-21 UCL group stage looks like 🤩

Group A:

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
RB Salzburg 🇦🇹
Lokomotiv Moscow 🇷🇺

Group B:

Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
Inter 🇮🇹
Borussia Moenchengladbach 🇩🇪

Group C:

Porto 🇵🇹
Man City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Olympiacos 🇬🇷
Marseille 🇫🇷

Group D:

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Ajax 🇳🇱
Atalanta 🇮🇹
Midtjylland 🇩🇰

Group E:

Sevilla 🇪🇸
Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Krasnodar 🇷🇺
Rennes 🇫🇷

Group F:

Zenit 🇷🇺
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Lazio 🇮🇹
Brugge 🇧🇪

Group G: 

Juventus 🇮🇹
Barcelona 🇪🇸
Dynamo Kiev 🇺🇦
Ferencvaros 🇭🇺

Group H:

PSG 🇫🇷
Man Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷

RB Leipzig are on for the showdown...

2020-10-01T16:13:50Z

We'll get the popcorn!

Lewandowski looking dapper with a bow tie and a suit!

2020-10-01T16:11:33Z

Champions only!

What a season he's had, winning the Champions League and scoring 16 goals 😍

Robert Lewandowski: "I remember what happened in the last final that we lost. I say to myself, I can't ever give up, and I'm trying to win the trophy. It's something I've dreamt of as a young boy. Now I know what it means, I'm so proud of what the team did this season."

Robert Lewandowski UCL draw
Robert Lewandowski & Pernille Harder are UEFA's Forwards of the Season!

2020-10-01T16:08:20Z

Congrats to both 🔥

Surprise, surprise... Lewy has scooped the men's prize for Forward of the Season!

While Pernille Harder is the most expensive women's footballer in history 💫

Harder: "I want to help take women's football to the next step. I'm really proud to be one of the first to make the next step."

The Pot 3 teams have been drawn!

2020-10-01T16:01:24Z

PSG vs Man Utd vs RB Leipzig!

Group A:

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
RB Salzburg  🇦🇹

Group B:

Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
Inter 🇮🇹

Group C:

Porto 🇵🇹
Man City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Olympiacos 🇬🇷

Group D:

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Ajax 🇳🇱
Atalanta 🇮🇹

Group E:

Sevilla 🇪🇸
Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Krasnodar 🇷🇺

Group F:

Zenit 🇷🇺
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Lazio 🇮🇹

Group G: 

Juventus 🇮🇹
Barcelona 🇪🇸
Dynamo Kiev 🇺🇦

Group H:

PSG 🇫🇷
Man Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
RB Leipzig 🇩🇪

Barcelona vs Juventus, PSG vs Man Utd, Bayern vs Atletico 🔥

2020-10-01T15:56:29Z

These match-ups are so tasty 🤤

Barcelona vs Juventus

PSG vs Man Utd

Bayern vs Atletico

Liverpool vs Ajax

Sevilla vs Chelsea

Zenit vs Dortmund

🤩

Kevin De Bruyne & Dzsenifer Marozsan are UEFA's Midfielders of the Sason!

2020-10-01T15:53:10Z

What a duo 👏

De Bruyne is now the third Premier League midfielder to win the award.

The Pot 2 teams have been drawn!

2020-10-01T15:44:16Z

We're having a Ronaldo vs Messi battle in the group stage!!

Group A:

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸

Group B:

Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦

Group C:

Porto 🇵🇹
Man City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Group D:

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Ajax 🇳🇱

Group E:

Sevilla 🇪🇸
Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Group F:

Zenit 🇷🇺
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪

Group G: 

Juventus 🇮🇹
Barcelona 🇪🇸

Group H:

PSG 🇫🇷
Man Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Joshua Kimmich and Wendie Renard are UEFA Defenders of the Season!

2020-10-01T15:38:40Z

Congrats to both 👋

Are we set for a Bayern sweep for the men's players and a Lyon sweep for the women's? 🌟

The Pot 1 teams have been drawn! 🍯

2020-10-01T15:35:58Z

Naturally, Bayern are in Group A...

Group A:

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪

Group B:

Real Madrid 🇪🇸

Group C:

Porto 🇵🇹

Group D:

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Group E:

Sevilla 🇪🇸

Group F:

Zenit 🇷🇺

Group G: 

Juventus 🇮🇹

Group H:

PSG 🇫🇷

A quick reminder at who's in Pot 1...

2020-10-01T15:31:17Z

We've got some heavyweights in here!

𝙋𝙊𝙏 𝟭 🌟

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪

Sevilla 🇪🇸

Real Madrid 🇪🇸

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Juventus 🇮🇹

PSG 🇫🇷

Zenit 🇷🇺

THE ACTUAL DRAW IS NOW (FINALLY) BEGINNING!

2020-10-01T15:25:34Z

We are seeing light at the end of this tunnel!

Hang on tight...

UEFA present accolades for women's players for the time alongside the men

2020-10-01T15:20:40Z

Congratulations to the goalkeepers! 🧤

Manuel Neuer and Sarah Bouhaddi have been named as UEFA's Goalkeepers of the Year.

Florent Malouda has arrived!

2020-10-01T15:15:23Z

He's joined Didier on stage.

Lovely touch by UEFA to celebrate Bayern's status as the defending Champions League winners by inviting the entire Chelsea squad who beat them in the final in 2012 onto the stage.

🤭

Didier Drogba has won the UEFA President's award!

2020-10-01T15:10:53Z

The honour recognises a player for their contributions on and off the pitch.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said: "Didier Drogba was one of the best forwards of all-time - we all enjoyed him scoring - although we have Bayern fans here. But it's not enough to be a super good player - it's important to do something more, and he never forgot where he comes from.

"He helped children in the Ivory Coast to build schools and develop them - he's just a great man, and that's why he deserves this trophy."

We're set for a new-look UCL live draw as, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the usual array of hosts and presenters are unable to attend.

2020-10-01T15:04:07Z

Hopefully this means that we'll be in for a quicker draw that won't take six hours this year.

Hopefully.

AND WE'RE OFF! 👋

2020-10-01T15:00:11Z

The live draw has now begun - follow along for any and all updates!

We're now underway, live from Geneva!

When does the UCL 20-21 group stage start? 📅

2020-10-01T14:53:45Z

Here's what you need to know!

The Champions League 2020-21 group stage starts with games on Tuesday October 20 and Wednesday October 21.

There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last cluster of matches taking place on Tuesday December 8 and Wednesday December 9.

Have Ronaldo and Messi had that dinner yet? 🍽

2020-10-01T14:49:25Z

We're waiting!

When does the UCL group stage draw start & how can I watch?

2020-10-01T14:44:41Z

Today's Champions League live draw will begin at 4pm BST (11am ET).

UEFA's official website will broadcast the draw ceremony live and you can watch that here!

Lewandowski to be named European Footballer of the Year

2020-10-01T14:42:29Z

And the top prize goes to...

Rumour has it that the Bayern star is set to be awarded the European Footballer of the Year award, after the prolific striker netted 55 times last season on top of scooping up the Champions League trophy.

Robert Lewandowksi has beaten Manuel Neuer and Kevin De Bruyne for the individual honour - becoming the 11th player from the Bundesliga to do so.

Congrats, Lewy! 🎉

Lewandowski Bayern 2020
Which teams are in the Champions League 20-21 group stage?

2020-10-01T14:35:22Z

Here's what you need to know about which teams are involved in today's draw.

Pot 1:

Bayern Munich
Sevilla
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Juventus
PSG
Zenit
Porto

Pot 2:

Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Ajax

Pot 3:

Dynamo Kiev
RB Salzburg
RB Leipzig
Inter
Olympiacos
Lazio
Krasnodar
Atalanta

Pot 4:

Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille
Club Brugge
Borussia Monchengladbach
Istanbul Basaksehir
FC Midtjylland
Rennes
Ferencvaros
Bayern Munich celebration vs PSG Champions League final 2019-20
Hello, and welcome to Goal's UCL live draw blog!

2020-10-01T14:30:14Z

🏆

It's that time again - albeit a bit later in the year than usual - that Europe's elite (and us) discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage.

Today's draw begins at 4pm BST (11am ET).

Last season's champions Bayern, along with the big-name likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool will see who they match up with in this year's edition of the competition, so buckle up and hold on for the ride!

Follow along with this live blog for any and all happenings taking place across the evening 🌟

Don't forget that the awards to the best players and coaches from 2019-20 will also be distributed after the draw!