Champions League & Europa League draws: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd & more learn quarter-final fate

England has three representatives, Spain just one

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇵🇹 Porto

There are three teams from England in the last eight of the competition, while Spain - once a dominant force - only has one.

PSG knocked out Barcelona in style, inflicting a 5-2 aggregate thrashing on Lionel Messi and Co., while Porto upset Juventus in the last 16, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen.

It will be an open draw so there is no country protection at this point and we could well be treated to an all-Premier League match-up or Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund. 😱