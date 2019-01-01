Champions League draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool & more discover group stage fate

How does the draw work?
The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with a team from each seeding pot populating a group.
So, as an example, one potential group draw is: Liverpool (Pot 1), Real Madrid (Pot 2), Inter (Pot 3) and RB Leipzig (Pot 4).
It should be noted that teams from the same national association cannot be drawn together in the same group.
So, for example, while Barcelona are in Pot 1 and Real Madrid are in Pot 2, they will not meet in the group stage. Nor could Juventus, who are in Pot 1 and Inter, who are in Pot 3.
Seeding pots ⚽️
The clubs are arranged into different pots for the draw.
The draw itself kicks off at 5pm BST (12 noon ET) and to give you an idea of what lies in store, here are the seeding pots:
POT 1
Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit
POT 2
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax, Benfica
POT 3
Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter, Dinamo Zagreb
POT 4
Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille
Welcome to Goal's Champions League draw coverage!
It's Champions League draw day and 32 teams will soon learn who they're going to be facing in the group stage.
We'll be bringing you all the build-up and news as it happens from the draw, which is being held, as is tradition, at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum.
