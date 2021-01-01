Bengaluru vs Odisha LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

One change in Odisha
2021-01-24T13:44:05Z
Stuart Baxter, on the other hand, makes one change as skipper Steven Taylor returns to the lineup replacing Mohammed Sajid Dhot.
Bengaluru unchanged
2021-01-24T13:43:35Z
Naushad Moosa names an unchanged starting lineup from their last game which they lost 1-2 against Kerala Blasters.
Team news!
2021-01-24T13:37:08Z
Taylor returns, Bengaluru unchanged
Bengaluru vs Odisha - Team news!#BFCOFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/jXW4lTtdLf— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 24, 2021
Bengaluru vs Odisha
2021-01-24T13:36:06Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.