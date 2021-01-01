Bengaluru 0-1 East Bengal: Matti Steinmann on target as the Red and Golds reign supreme

FULL TIME!
Bengaluru 0-1 East Bengal
East Bengal picked up crucial three points as they edged out Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.
Matti Steinmann scored the only goal of the night in the 20th minute to seal the win for the Red and Golds. The Kolkata club end the first phase of the league with 10 points from as many games and remained on the 10th position in the league table.
Added time: 5 minutes
85' Paartalu's shot blocked by Fox
84' Bengaluru - Substitution
82' Chance for East Bengal!
81' East Bengal - Substitution
78' Chance for Bright Enobakhare!
77' East Bengal - Substitution
Second cooling break
73' Harmanpreet Singh blasts the ball above crossbar
64' Bengaluru - Substitution
62' What a save by Debjit!
Bengaluru controlling the game at the moment
51' Dimas' shot goes above the crossbar
48' Top save by Debjit as he denies Chhetri from scoring
46' Bengaluru - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
Bengaluru 0-1 East BengalMatti Steinmann's strike keeps East Bengal in front after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Added time: 2 minutes
42' Chance for Bengaluru!
40' East Bengal in control
33' Chance for Bengaluru!
Cooling break!
27' Narayan Das misses an easy chance!
20' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 East Bengal
Steinmann gives East Bengal the leadAnkit Mukherjee wins a ball on the right side of the box after Ajith Kumar fails to intercept a long ball. Ankit's first cross is blocked by a Bengaluru player but sends the second cross to Narayan who in turn square it to Matti Steinmann and the German flicks the ball into the back of the net with the outstep of his right foot.
15' Cleiton Silva misses a sitter!
13' Chance for Bengaluru!
10' East Bengal enjoy more possession
7' Narayan's shot stopped by Gurpreet
5' Fox attempts a header from Raju's throw-in
KICK-OFF!
Moosa's first ISL match as head coach, Fowler suspended
Both teams will be eyeing three points
East Bengal have the edge in H2H battle
Steinmann the midfield marshall
77.3% - For any player who has attempted a minimum of 20 dribbles in the current campaign of the #ISL, @sc_eastbengal’s Matti Steinmann (17 of 22) has the best dribbles success rate of 77.3%. Exceptional.#BFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/7MNKHxN6MZ— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 9, 2021
Just one change in East Bengal XI
Four changes in the Bengaluru lineup
Team News!
Maghoma returns, Udanta starts
Bengaluru ⚔️ East Bengal— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 9, 2021
Maghoma returns to East Bengal lineup, Udanta starts for Bengaluru.
Predictions 👇#BFCSCEB #ISL pic.twitter.com/hYqQW2bTN7