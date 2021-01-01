Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Marcelinho stars as the Mariners pick up a comfortable win

FULL TIME!
Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan
Roy Krishna and Marcelinho were on target as ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
The Fijian forward handed his team the lead in the 37th after converting a penalty and then Marcelinho doubled the lead in the 44th minute from an outstanding free-kick from the edge of the box.
With the win, the Mariners reduced the gap with Mumbai City at the top of the table to point. They now have 33 points from 16 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru's chances of making it to the play-offs are virtually over as they now have 19 points from 17 outings.
89' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
88' Arindam stops Chhetri's shot
84' ATK Mohun Bagan - Subsitution
83' Roy Krishna's header goes wide!
81' ATK Mohun Bagan - Subsitution
Bengaluru look tired and frustrated
62' Bengaluru - Substitution
59' Gurpreet stops Manvir's effort
57' Bengaluru - Substitution
49' Jhingan comes close to score!
SECOND HALF!
HALF TIME!
Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun BaganIt's all ATK Mohun Bagan after the first 45 minutes of play as the Mariners have a resounding lead going into the half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
44' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan
Marcelinho doubles the leadMarcelinho scores from a brilliant free-kick from the left edge of the box to double ATK Mohun Bagan's lead. Earlier Harmanjot Khabra had brought down David Williams to give away the free-kick.
37' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Roy Krishna scores from the penaltyRoy Krishna converts the spot-kick to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead.
36' Penalty!
Cooling break!
30' McHugh long-ranger stopped!
18' Krishna's shot comes off Gurpreet's chest
11' Khabra's shot goes above the crossbar!
9' Arindam spills Udanta's cross
7' Gurpreet stops Marcelinho's shot
KICK-OFF!
Must-win tie for Bengaluru
Bengaluru's nemesis, Habas
3 - @atkmohunbaganfc boss Antonio Habas has won 3 of his 5 matches against @bengalurufc (D1 L1) in the @IndSuperLeague and has a win percentage of 60% against the Blues. Winner. #BFCATKMB #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/VNfjWQfwO8— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 9, 2021
Habas makes three changes
Two changes in BFC lineup
Team news!
Williams start for ATKMB
Bengaluru 🆚 ATK Mohun Bagan - Team News In!#ISL #BFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/4WBNMqwU5C— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 9, 2021