Bangladesh 0-0 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

26' Who else but Chhetri
2021-10-04T11:27:42Z
India take the leadPritam Kotal releasing Udanta on the right flank who cuts back a pass for Chhetri. The Indian skipper blasts the ball past Anisur Rahman in the Bangladesh goal.
AIFF Media
Nearly a blunder
2021-10-04T11:22:59Z
Bheke attempts to intercept a cross from the left with Miah charging in behind the Indian defender who for a moment loses control on the first touch but the ball luckily comes off his other foot for a corner that India averts
Bangladesh playing at home?
2021-10-04T11:10:44Z
The support in the stands could well suggest that Bangladesh are as good as playing at home. Their every forward move is cheered. Sana had to prevent Matin Miah from latching on to a cross from the left on the last occasion.
Not much created by the Indian contingent in attack, other than perhaps Liston Colaco's delivery from the right wing cleared away by Bishwanath Ghosh.
KICK-OFF!
2021-10-04T11:01:50Z
Bangladesh vs India is underwayIt's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.
Can India start with a win?
2021-10-04T10:53:40Z
Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka 1-0, whereas in the second match of Matchday 1, Nepal beat Maldives by the same scoreline. Can India move to the top of the group with a better win today?
India bench
2021-10-04T10:52:20Z
India subs: Seriton, Apuia, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj, Jeakson, Yasir, Mandar, Sahal, Suresh, Rahim, Vishal.
TEAM NEWS
2021-10-04T10:41:59Z
India XI vs Bangladesh
Here's how India are lining up against Bangladesh in their #SAFFChampionship2021 opener 📝#BANIND #BacktheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/W4oJdyhrsB— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 4, 2021
India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener
2021-10-04T10:39:49Z
Bangladesh vs IndiaHello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.