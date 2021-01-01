Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on Jamshedpur FC...

61' - Brilliant attack from ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-14T15:19:07Z

Sandesh Jhingan spots Manvir Singh's run and plays a long ball to him on the right flank. He moves forward and then passes the ball to Marcelinho who crosses the ball but it falls for Manvir off a rebound from Peter Hartley. Manvir Singh then pulls the trigger but the ball lands in the safe pair off gloves of TP Rehenesh 

57' - Manvir Singh asking questions

2021-02-14T15:16:16Z

Manvir Singh dances past his man from the right and moves to centre but his shot from outside the box is blocked by Stephen Eze soon after he pulls the trigger. Rehenesh will collect it with ease 

49' - Brilliant ball from Manvir Singh

2021-02-14T15:09:10Z

Brilliant ball from Manvir Singh from the right flank as he delivers the ball inside the box and David Williams is at the far corner but Renthlei is in space to see it off

48' - Corner for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-14T15:05:52Z

David Williams delivers from the right flank but it is cleared off with a couple of headers from the Men of Steel defenders. The Kolkata giants asking questions early in the second-half

Second-half

2021-02-14T15:04:26Z

ATK Mohun Bagan get the second-half underway

Half-time

2021-02-14T14:48:41Z

It remains deadlock at half-time with both teams yet to find the back of the net

45'- Marcelinho takes the corner

2021-02-14T14:45:56Z

Marcelinho takes the free-kick for ATK Mohun Bagan as Sandesh Jhingan comes steaming in but misses out on a whisker. The ball goes out for goal kick. 

41' - Free-kick for Jamshedpur FC

2021-02-14T14:42:30Z

Monroy curls the ball inside the box but Arindam punches it out off danger once again

35' - Arindam punches it away

2021-02-14T14:36:42Z

Doungel uses his pace to make a swift run on the right flank and then delivers a brilliant ball. But Arindam outstretches to clear off the danger 

33' - Roy Krishna off side

2021-02-14T14:34:59Z

Manvir Singh dances past a couple of Jamshedpur FC defenders on the right flanks as he play the ball forward to Roy Krisha. But the Fijian is clearly off side 

30' - Cooling break taken

2021-02-14T14:31:48Z

First drinks break in the match taken and both teams are still to break the deadlock

22' - Continuous spell of attack from Jamshedpur FC

2021-02-14T14:23:44Z

ATK Mohun Bagan are defending deep with even Roy Krishna inside his own half. A brilliant ball is whirled inside the box for Doungel as he rises up for the header but he collides with Tiri inside the box. Goal kick for ATK Mohun Bagan

15' - Perfect cross from Kotal

2021-02-14T14:16:31Z

Manvir Singh keeps the ball on right flank as he return passes the ball to Kotal. He curls the ball inside the box as David Williams reaches it first but fails to control it to perfection 

10' - Foul inside the box

2021-02-14T14:11:45Z

Monroy delivers the ball inside the box. He has got the elevation this time but Stephen Eze brings Tiri down inside the box as he eyes to take possession off the ball. 

6' - Shout for penalty

2021-02-14T14:07:10Z

ATK Mohun Bagan break on the counter through Manvir Singh on the right as he plays the ball to left to David Williams. He passes the ball forward to Roy Krishna as Peter Hartley nudges him inside the box and brings him down. Krishna is appealing but the referee has ruled the decision in favour of the Men of Steel 

3' - Free-kick

2021-02-14T14:02:44Z

Monroy delivers a free-kick for Jamshedpur FC but not enough elevation on it as ATK Mohun Bagan defender clears off the danger

Kick-off!

2021-02-14T14:02:16Z

Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling 

Jamshedpur XI

2021-02-14T13:41:54Z

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande.

ATK Mohun Bagan XI

2021-02-14T13:41:28Z

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelo Pereira, Roy Krishna.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur

2021-02-14T12:50:54Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium.