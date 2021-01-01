ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

HALF-TIME
2021-01-21T14:50:59Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 ChennaiyinThe first half ends with the referee showing the game's first yellow to Carl McHugh for a foul on Thoi Singh. Bagan have looked dangerous at times but both teams need to get a move on after the break if they do not want another goalless stalemate.
39 - Not many clear-cut chances
2021-01-21T14:40:32Z
Neither team has been able to create clear-cut chances to score in the first half. There have been half chances but the teams have been wasteful. Javier is the latest to deliver a cross into the box from the left but it is cleared easily by Sabia.
27 - Chennaiyin yet to test the keepr
2021-01-21T14:22:28Z
We are nearing the half-hour mark and Chennaiyin have not registered a shot on target. Bagan have two and are looking more dangerous out on the field.
17 - Manvir overhits
2021-01-21T14:17:38Z
Bagan have had slightly more of the ball in the opening stages but needs to convert it into goals. Manvir dribbles forward down the right flank, gets into the box and tries to square it to a free Roy Krishna in the centre but overhits his pass.
9 - Rahim shoots wide!
2021-01-21T14:09:18Z
Rahim gets the ball outside the box, takes a couple of touches and fires an effort well away from Arindam's goal.
5.- Free-kick for Chennaiyin
2021-01-21T14:06:27Z
Sahil loses the ball and allows Isma to run at the Bagan defence. Tiri comes across and fouls the forward. Memo hits the wall with his free-kick from outside the box,
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-21T14:01:44Z
ATK Mohun Bagan vs ChennaiyinCan Bagan break tradition to get off to a good start against Chennaiyin? Let's find out!
Unbreakable Bagan?
2021-01-21T13:51:47Z
The Mariners have kept the most number of clean sheets this season (7) and have conceded just 1 goal from open play.
Bagan after the break
2021-01-21T13:38:51Z
Bagan have scored 11 goals 10 have come in the 2nd half. Their opponents Chennaiyin have conceded 12 goals and 9 of them were after the break.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin
2021-01-21T13:36:46Z
Head-to-HeadThese two teams met earlier this season to produce a goalless stalemate. ATK Mohun Bagan need a win tonight to keep up with league leaders Mumbai City