African transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG set to beat Chelsea to Fofana signing

PSG enter race for Fofana
Paris Saint-Germain are competing with Chelsea to lure Wesley Fofana from Leicester, Le Parisien in France reports.
Leicester have already rejected two bids from the Blues, the second being £70m. However, a bid of around £85m could make them change their stance.
Forest in 'advanced talks' to sign Kouyate
Nottingham Forest are in 'advanced talks' to sign midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, according to Football Insider.
The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season.
Chelsea readying third bid for Fofana
Chelsea are preparing a third offer for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this week, according to the Evening Standard.
The Blues have already had a £70m offer rejected for the 21-year-old.
Leicester are reluctant to sell so late in the window, while Chelsea are hesitant to break the transfer record for a defender (£80m for Harry Maguire) to complete the deal.
Inter weigh up Brozovic swap deal with Liverpool for Firmino or Keita
Inter are trying to manufacture a swap deal involving midfielder Marcelo Brozovic with Liverpool if the Premier League side show willingness to include either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita, according to Calciomercato.
After the arrival of Kristjan Asllani Inter are willing to part ways with Brozovic.
Malmo FF sign Ghana's Lomotey
Malmo FF have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey.
The 24-year-old Ghana international arrived at the Swedish outfit from French side Amiens SC after signing a contract until 2026.
Everton in pole position to land Gueye
Idrissa Gueye has rejected Nottingham Forest to sign for Everton, according to Foot Mercato.
He is expected to sign a three-year deal at Goodison Park.
Udogie close to joining Tottenham
Destiny Udogie could become Tottenham's seventh signing of the season, according to football.london.
Antonio Conte wants further reinforcements in the left wing-back position and has shown interest in the Udinese player. He is expected to cost around £22 million, including add-ons, and could be loaned out again for this season.
Monaco eyeing Bailly after Sarr agreement
Monaco are making significant moves to strengthen their defensive ranks this summer.
Having already agreed a deal to take Chelsea's Malang Sarr on loan, they are now eyeing a potential move for Eric Bailly, as per GFFN.
Zaha willing to sign for Chelsea
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is keen to join Chelsea, reports talkSport.
The Blues are understood to be in the market for a striker, especially with Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan over the summer.
The Ivorian, 29, who was the Eagles’ top scorer last season, is in the final year of his contract with Palace.
Simba sign Serbian forward
Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have signed Dejan Georgijevic, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed.
The Serbian has joined the Dar es Salaam club from Domzale of Slovenia, but details concerning his contract have not been revealed.
Georgijevic’s arrival comes days after the club parted ways with experienced striker Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu.
Wanasimba mjiandae kwa magoli ya viwango kutoka kwa Dejan Georgijević. #SimbaWeek #SimbaDay #SimbaDay2022 #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/sL3C7yQqxm— Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) August 7, 2022
Spurs to hijack move for Man City target Udogie
Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Udinese's teenage defender Destiny Udogie, according to Calciomercato.
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City had also shown interest in getting the youngster but it seems that Spurs are now favourites.
Denis Bouanga joins LAFC
LAFC have signed forward Denis Bouanga from French side Saint-Ètienne.
The 27-year-old scored 26 goals across 96 appearances in Ligue 1.
LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said: “Denis is a proven attacker in the prime of his career and is an excellent complement to our group."
West Ham sign Cornet from Burnley
West Ham United have completed the signing of Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet from EFL Championship side Burnley.
Cornet, who was in London on Friday to complete his medical, has put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth £17.5 million to become David Moyes’ fifth summer signing.
Villarreal make move for Sadiq
According to Football Espana, Villarreal have made an offer to sign striker Umar Sadiq from UD Almeria.
The Nigeria international is reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund, who want a striker to step in for Sebastien Haller.
Barcelona willing to let Aubameyang leave
Barcelona are reportedly willing to offload former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports the Mirror.
Aubameyang has potentially emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea, and the arrival of Robert Lewandowski means competition at Camp Nou has increased for him.
However, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be unwilling to let the striker, who joined the Catalan side on a free transfer seven months ago from Arsenal, leave.
Atalanta sign Ademola Lookman
Atalanta have confirmed the signing of Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Although the Serie A side did not reveal contract details in terms of duration and fee, reports have it that the Nigeria international penned a four-year contract with the Black and Blues for a fee in the region of €15m.