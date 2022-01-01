Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Sociedad pushing to sign Umar Sadiq

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Umar Sadiq of Nigeria and Almeria.
Almeria.

Boly agrees personal terms with Forest

2022-08-30T18:48:42.581Z

Willy Boly has agreed on personal terms on a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest, according to Santi Aouna.

According to Aouna, the Ivorian will pen a two-year deal with the City Ground giants from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Willy Boly of Wolves

Tino Kadewere joins La Liga side

2022-08-30T18:40:33.599Z

Zimbabwe forward Tino Kadewere is ‘proud’ to have signed for La Liga side Real Mallorca and is keen to help the club succeed after joining from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Kadewere joins Mallorca on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, ending his two-and-a-half-year stay with Lyon who he signed for in January 2020 before spending the rest of the 2019-20 campaign at Le Havre after which he linked up with the French giants.

Tino Kadewere Lyon Zimbabwe
Getty Images

Estrela da Amadora sign Omurwa

2022-08-30T18:37:04.735Z

Estrela da Amadora have announced the acquisition of defender Johnstone Omurwa.

The 23-year-old Harambee Star has been unveiled by the Portuguese second division outfit just a month after Sektzia Ness Ziona FC reported they had signed the player from FKF Premier League side Wazito FC.

Johnstone Omurwa of Mathare United
Mathare.

Ajax keen to sign Ziyech on loan

2022-08-30T08:47:05.100Z

According to Independent, Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech.

The Dutch champions will look to strengthen their squad following the imminent departure of Antony to Manchester United and believe the Moroccan star can help their course.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22
Backpagepix

Birmingham sign Mejbri on loan

2022-08-30T08:38:15.278Z

Birmingham City have sealed the signing of midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Tunisia international, who managed two Premier League appearances for the Reds Devils last season, has moved on a season-long loan deal.

Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United 2022-23
Getty Images

Sociedad target Super Eagles star

2022-08-30T08:32:08.389Z

Real Sociedad have joined the race to sign Almeria forward Umar Sadiq.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sociedad have already opened talks after Villarreal's efforts to sign the 25-year-old Nigeria forward collapsed.

Umar Sadiq, Nacho - Almeria Real Madrid 2022-23
Getty

Club Brugge sign Nigeria prospect

2022-08-29T09:51:14.028Z

Nigeria prospect Raphael Onyedika has sealed a transfer move to Belgium Pro League outfit Club Brugge.

The top-flight champions have confirmed the 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract until 2027 to leave Danish side Midtjylland.

Raphael Onyedika
Getty

Caulker signs for Karagumruk SK

2022-08-29T09:46:02.191Z

Sierra Leone international Steven Caulker has sealed a transfer move to Karagumruk SK.

The Turkish side have confirmed on their social media pages that the 30-year-old, who started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur and spent three seasons on loan at Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Swansea City, has joined on a permanent two-year deal.

Steven Caulker Sierra Leone
Getty Images

Onazi returns to Italy with Casertana

2022-08-29T07:58:13.369Z

Serie D side Casertana FC have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.

The 29-year-old, who featured for Serie A side Lazio for four years, was unveiled on Sunday after signing a one-year contract.

Ogenyi Onazi Lazio Serie A
Getty

Brest unveil Slimani

2022-08-29T07:49:15.192Z

Brest have strengthened their attacking department by signing forward Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.

The 34-year-old Algeria international has been unveiled by the French Ligue 1 outfit. He has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same when it expires.

Islam Slimani Algeria Lebanon Arab cup 04.12.2021
Getty Images

Chelsea keen to sign Zaha

2022-08-29T07:44:17.906Z

According to Independent, Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking department and believe the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international will be a good addition.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace.

Nice and Monaco agree on Sofiane Diop

2022-08-28T00:28:55.574Z

Nice have agreed a €20.5m deal for AS Monaco’s Sofiane Diop including bonuses, according to Nice Matin.

Although the Senegal and Morocco prospect is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2026, he has been side-lined since the arrival of Philippe Clement.

Sofiane Diop AS Monaco
Getty Images

Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race

2022-08-28T00:09:36.057Z

Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.

aubameyang
Getty Images

Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana

2022-08-28T00:07:06.317Z

After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.

Wesley Fofana Chelsea
Getty

Nkounkou joins Cardiff on loan

2022-08-28T00:03:18.944Z

Niels Nkounkou has moved to Cardiff City to play in the English second tier for the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his move to the Championship side, the DR Congo prospect had signed a new two-year Everton contract that would see him stay at the club until the end of June 2024.

Niels Nkounkou of Everton
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Gbamin joins Trabzonspor on loan

2022-08-27T23:57:07.568Z

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2022/23 season, Everton have confirmed.

The Cote d’Ivoire international joined the Toffees from FSV Mainz in the summer of 2019 but has failed to stamp his authority on the club’s first team.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin - Everton