African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Alonso included in bid for Barcelona’s Aubameyang

Chelsea are reportedly keen to include Marcos Alonso in the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

However, the Catalan side insists talks over the Spanish full-back should be dealt with separately.

Currently, there is no breakthrough between Chelsea and Barcelona over the transfer of Aubameyang, but talks are ongoing.

The former Arsenal captain is understood to be Chelsea’s primary transfer target as Thomas Tuchel hopes to strengthen his striking department, especially with the departure of Timo Werner.

Chelsea and Barcelona remain in contact for Pierre Aubameyang but no clubs agreement reached yet. Strategy game continues, talk still on. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea insisting to include Marcos Alonso while Barça consider that as separated deal. No breakthrough in talks… yet. pic.twitter.com/caQYTjkvEA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022