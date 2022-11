Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has urged Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old Moroccan signed for the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Ajax but has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Van der Vaart, who spent two seasons with Spurs, feels the club can win the Premier League title with Ziyech on board.