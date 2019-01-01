EGYPT TAKE THE LEAD!!
Billiat should have done better
Zimbabwe with their chance of the game. Khama Billiat fails to strike the ball over the goalkeeper with El-Shenawy deflecting the ball for a corner— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) June 21, 2019
Egypt 0-0 Zimbabwe
37 mins#AFCON2019#EGYZIM
BIG CHANCE FOR ZIMBABWE!!
Zimbabwe holding their own against Egypt
Up top 🔝#EGYZIM #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VYpR47fsyx— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 21, 2019
Missed the opening ceremony?
This #AFCON2019 opening ceremony in Egypt 🇪🇬 is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xicOIYXaHp— Mazi Čhūkś 30BîłłîòńOT®🇳🇬 (@oti_pr) June 21, 2019
Sibanda the hero so far...
No way through for Egypt so far ❎❎❎#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/H9LRU3purI— Goal (@goal) June 21, 2019
Happy birthday Knowledge Musona
Happy birthday our Captain @KMusonaofficial . pic.twitter.com/oeW056wFcF— ZIFA (@online_zifa) June 21, 2019
Salah fires over the crossbar
What are the fans saying about Sibanda?
Sibanda really turning up for the #Warriors Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 brilliant saves in the opening minutes of the game 🙏🏽#AFCON2019— Siyabulela Loyilane (@siyaloyilane) June 21, 2019
Sibanda has been immense for Zimbabwe so far!!#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYZIM— Ntsako Mkhari 🇿🇦 (@Ntsako_Mkhari_) June 21, 2019
Are those like four saves now and it is barely 10mins in!! Egypt are in a hurry for goals... Sibanda standing firm so far.... #EGYZIM #AFCON2019— Celestine Karoney (@cjkaroney) June 21, 2019
Oh what a series of saves!
SIBANDA TO THE RESCUE!!
And we are off!
All the 24 teams taking part at this year's Afcon finals
Ed Dove's interview from Cairo International Stadium
Teams enter the pitch
All you need to know!!
Afcon 2019 official ball
The Numbers
Head-to-head
Starting XI: Egypt v Zimbabwe
Starting XI— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 21, 2019
Egypt 🆚 Zimbabwe#TotalAFCIN2019#EGYZIM 🇪🇬🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/Mfkjp4q3yV
Warriors starting line up against Egypt Sibanda— ZIFA (@online_zifa) June 21, 2019
Darikwa
Lunga
Mudimu
Hadebe
Munetsi
Nakamba
Karuru
Musona
Billiat
Mushekwi