Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Benin look to upset Senegal in Afcon quarter-finals

Benin has so far upset the odds to reach the quarter-final but standing between them and a spot in the semi-finals is Senegal. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
BackpagePix

Still no goalless...

2019-07-10T16:31:48Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-10T16:25:24Z

Mikael Pote backheels a free-kick from inside the Senegalese box. However, his effort goes inches off target. A good improvisation by the Benin striker. 

VAR comes into effect

2019-07-10T16:00:03Z

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) comes into effect tonight. Let's see how the officials handle it... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-10T15:36:39Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 quarter-final match between Benin and Senegal. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. Benin and Senegal take on each other at the 30 June Stadium. Stay tuned.  