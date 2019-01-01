Tunisia join Mali in the knockout stages
Tunisia draw 0-0 with Mauritania.
The #CarthageEagles have flown into the round of 16 🦅#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/2f9wgZH3AB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Mali win, Bafana progress!
FULL TIME | Angola - Mali 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/obzUF2MUBM— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Mohamed comes in for Naim
SUBSTITUTION | Tunisia: D. MOHAMED comes in for S. NAIM #TotalAFCON2019 #MTNTUN pic.twitter.com/F3HibRdskP— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Mali make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Mali: C. OMAR comes in for A. HAIDARA #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/qnCRb5xE9v— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Mauritania holding on but it won't be enough for them
70’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 2, 2019
1. Mauritania 🇲🇷 0-0 🇹🇳 Tunisia
2. Angola 🇦🇴 0-1 🇲🇱 Mali#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
Should Bafana really back Angola to win?
We suppose to be supporting Angola since we together in the COSAFA region against Cameroon's ECOWAS but wow, not today ey...it's a flat refusal!!!#AFCON2019— Sizwe Luvuno - Nkosi (@CzweLuvuno) July 2, 2019
Score update
60’ Angola 🇦🇴 0-1 🇲🇱 Mali (Haidara)#AFCON2019— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) July 2, 2019
Angola make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Angola: M. SHOW comes in for FREDY #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/XRLfSZWnsp— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
After 50 minutes....
50’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 2, 2019
1. Mauritania 🇲🇷 0-0 🇹🇳 Tunisia
2. Angola 🇦🇴 0-1 🇲🇱 Mali#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
We are back underway...
SECOND HALF | The second half of Angola - Mali is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/w4nBlUYUPs— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
SECOND HALF | The second half of Mauritania - Tunisia is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MTNTUN pic.twitter.com/wfLZwdQNxF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
First change for Angola
SUBSTITUTION | Angola: W. EDUARDO comes in for MATEUS #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/PH1PPqBse7— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MTNTUN pic.twitter.com/EWW29VTxwD— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/uECauNpjKe— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Angola - Mali 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/0HJodI5Xzf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
HALF-TIME | Mauritania - Tunisia 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MTNTUN pic.twitter.com/MbBdzyV8t7— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
WATCH: Haidara's goal courtesy of SuperSport
🗣 HAIDARAAAAAA ⚽— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 2, 2019
Mali take the lead through Amadou Haidara's brilliant strike 🚀
Watch LIVE > https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/a0rHrJEc3k
Let's see...
MALI HAVE SCORED: at this point Angola 🇦🇴 have just 2pts in 3rd place in Group E, @bafanabafana will go through to last 16 as 4th-best 3rd place finishers #afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/iERXMX7gQ9— Neal Collins (@nealcol) July 2, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!
Haidara scores for Mali
#AFCON2019 – Goal Alert: Angola 0-1* Mali *(Haidara 37’) #SSFootball— SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) July 2, 2019
As things stand
27': 🇹🇳 TUN 0-0 MTN 🇲🇷— Momax Sports - #AFCON2019 , Leggo! (@momaxsportAFCON) July 2, 2019
27': 🇲🇱 MLI 0-0 ANG 🇦🇴
As it stands:
Angola = THROUGH
South Africa = OUT#TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #AFCONonDstv #TUNMTN #MLIANG
It remains goalless between Angola and Mali
25' Score Update— Soccer Betting News (@Sbn_ZA) July 2, 2019
Angola 0-0 Mali#AFCON2019
Will Angola secure a draw against Mali?
One more place left for best loser. Angola need only a draw with group leaders Mali to go through and eliminate South Africa. I hope @BafanaBafana fans know how to pray. Please don’t consult Biodun Fatoyinbo. He’s on leave of absence #Afcon2019— Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) July 2, 2019
Bafana's fate in Angola's hands
Benin through to the second round. Kenya goes home. @BafanaBafana have to wait for 22:45, if Mali fails to beat Angola.... we are also heading home. #AFCON2019— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 2, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Mauritania - Tunisia has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #MTNTUN pic.twitter.com/vgLrZkxPXB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
KICK OFF | The match Angola - Mali has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #ANGMLI pic.twitter.com/SO5vAz8DUy— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Angola v Mali
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #ANGMLI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/anVuQ8HpUB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Mauritania v Tunisia
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MTNTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uka3e1grYN— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Man of the match: Pierre Malong of Cameroon
#BENCMR MOTM Pierre Malong has his say on @FecafootOfficie's future endeavors at #TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
...and more! pic.twitter.com/l1AKK8GNo6
Warm-up
#MTNTUN warm ups are done...👇#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WvUIzJo8cc— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Cameroon end Group F as runners up
FULL TIME | Benin - Cameroon 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #BENCMR pic.twitter.com/MW29pv8dem— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Final Score!
FULL TIME | Guinea-Bissau - Ghana 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/o7DHlgyyyg— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Man of the match: Mubarak Wakaso
Mubarak Wakaso was named the Total Man of the Match! 👏🏽👏🏽#TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/gIW85TT9cm— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!
Thomas Partey scores for Ghana.
GOOOOAAAL | T. PARTEY scores a goal for Ghana. Guinea-Bissau - Ghana 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/nIj1Y92CoH— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
As things stand...
AS IT STANDS IN GROUP F:— Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) July 2, 2019
Cameroon 5pts (+2)
Ghana 5pts (+1)
Benin 3pts (0)
Guinea-Bissau 1pt (-3)#3Sports #AFCON2019
Who will finish top of Group F?
It's not cast in stone we will finish 2nd in Group F. #Ghana could finish tops should Cameroon draw and we score +2 goals or they lose to Benin. #AFCON2019 #GNBGHA— TONYI SENAYAH (@TonyiSenayah) July 2, 2019
Bafana getting their calculators ready
With Ghana 🇬🇭 now leading 1-0, Benin 🇧🇯 (0-0) are now third in Group F and would finish on 3pts with zero goal difference, one better than #bafanabafana. Again, it would leave @BafanaBafana waiting for Group E Finale later with Kenya 🇰🇪 eliminated #AFCON2019— Neal Collins (@nealcol) July 2, 2019
Ghana still lead Guinea-Bissau
50’ Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana pic.twitter.com/kTshvXdp36— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
A beautiful goal by Ayew
46’ G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L!! JORDAN AYEW slots a beautiful one in.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana pic.twitter.com/jfLojXsXEU
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
GOOOOAAAL | J. AYEW scores a goal for Ghana. Guinea-Bissau - Ghana 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/7aVnE4Tzr7— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
We are underway at both venues
SECOND HALF | The second half of Guinea-Bissau - Ghana is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/PbsluI4Ahv— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
SECOND HALF | The second half of Benin - Cameroon is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #BENCMR pic.twitter.com/w4ENe12tdq— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Join the conversation
Group F Half-time scores— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 2, 2019
Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana
Benin 🇧🇯 0-0 🇨🇲 Cameroon #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/0dtCggFqWc
First-half stats: Benin v Cameroon
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #BENCMR pic.twitter.com/EIMurFfRYQ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
First-half stats: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana
HALF-TIME | Guinea-Bissau - Ghana 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/AE0uvI0Xsr— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
HALF-TIME
HT— Futaa.com (@Futaacom) July 2, 2019
Benin 0-0 Cameroon
Guinea 0-0 Ghana #AFCON2019
OWUSU HEADS WIDE
42’ Samuel Owusu once again lobs a fine one in, Kwabena Owusu heads narrowly wide. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
AYEW DENIED!
43’ Solo effort, Andre Ayew goes through and shoot at goal but the goalkeeper collects calmly. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
AYEW HITS THE WOODWORK
Jordan Ayew dribbles past the goalkeeper but his shot hits the woodwork on its way out. That was very close for Ghana...
35’ Close!! Jordan Ayew goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper, beats the shot stopper but ricochets off the post, Andre Ayew’s rebound effort has been blocked. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
It remains goalless between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana
30’ Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
Samuel Owusu sends a teasing cross in, Jordan Ayew fails to connect.#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana
Group F permutations
#AFCON2019 Grp F permutations:#Cameroon already in the last 16#Benin win or draw they progress. Lose out#Ghana win or draw they progress. Lose out#GuineaBissau must win to progress. Lose or draw they are out.— Nick Cavell BBC Africa (@BBC_NickCavell) July 2, 2019
RICHARD OFORI MAKES A SAVE!!
17’ Fingertips save, Richard Ofori saves a real situation at goal. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
Good defensive work by Aidoo
14’ Timely intervention, Joseph Aidoo shows strength to stop his marker. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
In numbers: Cameroon
WATCH: Can Cameroon🇨🇲 secure qualification to the next round with a win against Benin🇧🇯? #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ulSZSFZH1Y— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 2, 2019
GHANA ATTACK!!!
3’ A run at goal, Samuel Owusu surges forward but his final effort fails to find Kwabena Owusu. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
More updates below...
#TOTALAFCON2019#EGYPT2019— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) July 2, 2019
Ismailia, July 02, 2019.#Benin 0-0 #Cameroon
KICK-OFF@CAF_Online #BENCMR#AllezLesLions #GoLions pic.twitter.com/Dpp64fs6G8
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Guinea-Bissau - Ghana has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/arYmJNJMzb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
KICK OFF | The match Guinea-Bissau - Ghana has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/arYmJNJMzb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GNBGHA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ow7TOOc1QF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Benin v Cameroon
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BENCMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/yRvXfwIFua— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Cameroon are in the house
#IndomitableLions are roaring! 🔥— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J7w4i1rLY5
Teams arrival
High spirited #LesÉcureuils aiming for historic moments🔥💪!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/I1ZPQJrJqu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Our Preview: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau
Afcon 2019: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau: Squad News & Match Preview https://t.co/O02YbWQCLI pic.twitter.com/E4bpyRtmqj— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 2, 2019