Maziya S&RC 0-1 Bengaluru FC: Udanta Singh puts the Blues in lead

Udanta Singh (6') broke the deadlock early for Bengaluru FC

12' - Chance

2021-08-24T16:12:36Z

Brilliant inter-play from Bengaluru FC from the right flank again as a brilliant low-cross is delivered for Udanta Singh inside the box but he fails to reach to it as the ball goes out for a goal kick

6' - GOAL!

2021-08-24T16:06:17Z

Udanta Singh breaks the deadlock early for the BFC! 

Sarthak delivers an inch-perfect cross inside the box from right flank which is met with an equally perfect header from Udanta Singh to find the back of the net. 

 

3' - Bengaluru FC playing the waiting game

2021-08-24T16:04:15Z

Bengaluru FC keeping the ball, building patiently, looking to attack through long balls early on

Kick-off

2021-08-24T16:00:18Z

Cornelius gets the ball rolling for Maziya S&RC! 

Pride at stake

2021-08-24T15:33:41Z

Bengaluru FC anad Maziya S&RC are out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage. But both sides will play for their pride today and look to end their campaign on a high. The Blues are still winlesss at the AFC Cup as they were beaten by familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan and registered a draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Basundhara Kings. 

Maziya S&RC line-up in

2021-08-24T15:32:32Z

Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius

Chhetri to start from bench for BFC

2021-08-24T15:30:19Z

BFC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon

Hello and welcome

2021-08-24T15:27:56Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the AFC Cup Group D fixture between Maziya S&RC and Bengaluru FC.