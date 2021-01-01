Maziya S&RC 0-1 Bengaluru FC: Udanta Singh puts the Blues in lead

12' - Chance
2021-08-24T16:12:36Z
Brilliant inter-play from Bengaluru FC from the right flank again as a brilliant low-cross is delivered for Udanta Singh inside the box but he fails to reach to it as the ball goes out for a goal kick
6' - GOAL!
2021-08-24T16:06:17Z
Udanta Singh breaks the deadlock early for the BFC!
Sarthak delivers an inch-perfect cross inside the box from right flank which is met with an equally perfect header from Udanta Singh to find the back of the net.
3' - Bengaluru FC playing the waiting game
2021-08-24T16:04:15Z
Bengaluru FC keeping the ball, building patiently, looking to attack through long balls early on
Kick-off
2021-08-24T16:00:18Z
Cornelius gets the ball rolling for Maziya S&RC!
Pride at stake
2021-08-24T15:33:41Z
Bengaluru FC anad Maziya S&RC are out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage. But both sides will play for their pride today and look to end their campaign on a high. The Blues are still winlesss at the AFC Cup as they were beaten by familiar foes ATK Mohun Bagan and registered a draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Basundhara Kings.
Maziya S&RC line-up in
2021-08-24T15:32:32Z
Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius
Chhetri to start from bench for BFC
2021-08-24T15:30:19Z
BFC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon
Hello and welcome
2021-08-24T15:27:56Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the AFC Cup Group D fixture between Maziya S&RC and Bengaluru FC.