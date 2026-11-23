How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 National Football Stadium

Slovan Bratislava host Real Betis in the Champions League at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava. It is a league-phase tie between a side fighting for its place in the competition and one with serious ambitions of progressing.

Slovan arrive in a tough spot in Europe. They were beaten 4-0 by LASK on their last Champions League outing, a result that left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Domestic form has been steadier for Yaya Toure's team. They won 1-0 away at Ruzomberok in the 1. Liga on November 21, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Trencin.

Betis come to Slovakia in decent shape under Manuel Pellegrini. They drew 1-1 with Sevilla in the weekend's El Gran Derbi, with Antony giving them the lead before Kike Salas equalised in stoppage time.

That result continued a solid run that includes wins over Navalcarnero, Elche and Malaga. Their only defeat in the last five came in Europe, a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Betis sit 11th in the Champions League table, so there is real momentum to protect. Slovan will need a major improvement on their showing against LASK to take anything from this one.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis is not currently available. We will update this page as soon as broadcast details are confirmed.

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