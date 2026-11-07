How to watch Le Mans vs Monaco with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Marie-Marvingt

Le Mans host Monaco at the Stade Marie-Marvingt on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in a Ligue 1 fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in their respective seasons.

Patrick Videira's Le Mans arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Troyes, and they have struggled to put together any consistency in recent weeks.

Monaco sit seventh in the Ligue 1 table and carry genuine European ambitions, though Filipe Luis's side have had a mixed run of results. They were beaten 3-1 by Paris FC in the league before bouncing back with a 2-0 Conference League win over FC Nordsjælland in midweek.

Lamine Camara has been one of Monaco's most influential players this season. The 22-year-old Senegal international brings energy and quality in both phases of the game, and his presence in midfield will be central to how Monaco look to control proceedings at the Stade Marie-Marvingt.

Paris Brunner has emerged as Monaco's preferred attacking option this term, with the 20-year-old impressing in Ligue 1 and pushing more experienced forwards down the pecking order.

Le Mans will be without several first-team players through injury, which limits Videira's options and adds further pressure on a squad that has already found results hard to come by. Monaco also carry some injury concerns of their own heading into the fixture.

Read on for full details on how to watch Le Mans vs Monaco live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

Team news & squads