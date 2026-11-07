How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 19:00 Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo FC host St. Louis City at Shell Energy Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with playoff implications for both sides.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo sit fifth in the Western Conference, but their recent form has been inconsistent. They picked up a win against Seattle Sounders before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in their most recent outing.

St. Louis City arrive in difficult shape under Yoann Damet. The visitors have lost their last three MLS matches, conceding eight goals across those games, and they head to Houston with little momentum behind them.

The Dynamo will look to take advantage of a St. Louis side that has looked vulnerable on the road. Houston's home crowd at Shell Energy Stadium could prove a factor as they push to consolidate their playoff position.

For St. Louis, this is a match they need to arrest a damaging run of defeats. A result in Houston would offer a genuine lift with the season entering its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City live.

Team news & squads