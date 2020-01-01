How to live stream Champions League final for free - PSG vs Bayern Munich

Find out how to watch PSG taking on Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League from SouthEast Asia...

The 2019-20 UEFA is all set for its culmination with an exciting final looming large.

The final is being held at the Estadio da Luz in with German heavyweights set to take on a star-studded but first-time finalists .

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League final this week LIVE for free.

How to live stream the Champions League for free

DAZN , as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League final to its users in , Cambodia, and Laos.

The match will be shown on Goal and also will be LIVE streamed on DAZN 's YouTube page.

The streams are 100 per cent free, legal and uninterrupted. You don't need any credit card. Just visit the site and watch the match.

Fans can watch on any device, anywhere - mobile, desktop & laptop.

Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:

Champions League Final