UEFA Champions League

How to live stream Champions League Match Day 3 - Man City, Inter Milan, Barcelona & more

Click here to find out how to watch all the Champions League games this week, including Man City v Atalanta, Inter v Dortmund and Ajax v Chelsea...

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is upon us with the group stage ready to rumble. 

32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four each and the first matchday gets underway this week. All the big teams are in action with the marquee clash of the matchday seeing PSG take on Real Madrid.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Watching the UEFA Champions League in South East Asia

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in select countries.

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City v Atalanta, Ajax v Chelsea and Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Philippines.

Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:

1) Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

2) Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

3) Olympiakos Piraeus v Bayern München

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Club Brugge v PSG

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

5) Tottenham Hotspur v Crvena Zvezda

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

6) Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

7) Manchester City v Atalanta

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

8) Galatasaray v Real Madrid

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

9) Ajax v Chelsea

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

10) RB Leipzig v Zenit

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

11) Benfica v Olympique Lyonnais

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

12) Lille v Valencia

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

13) Genk v Liverpool

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

14) Salzburg v Napoli

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

15) Slavia Praha v Barcelona

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

16) Internazionale v Borussia Dortmund

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Fixtures

Team   Team Date Time (LA/KH/TH) / Time (PH/MY/SG)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb Oct 23 11:55pm (Oct 232) / 12:55am
Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen Oct 23 11:55pm (Oct 232) / 12:55am
Olympiakos v Bayern Munich Oct 23 2:00am / 3:00am
Club Brugge v PSG Oct 23 2:00am / 3:00am
Tottenham v Crvena Zvezda Oct 23 2:00am / 3:00am
Juventus v Lokomotiv Moscow Oct 23 2:00am / 3:00am
Manchester City v Atalanta Oct 23 2:00am / 3:00am
Galatasaray v Real Madrid Oct 23 2:00am / 3:00am
Ajax v Chelsea Oct 24 11:55pm (Oct 23) / 12:55am
RB Leipzig v Zenit St. Petersburg Oct 24 11:55pm (Oct 23) / 12:55am
Benfica v Olympique Lyonnais Oct 24 2:00am / 3:00am
Lille v Valencia Oct 24 2:00am / 3:00am
Genk v Liverpool Oct 24 2:00am / 3:00am
Salzburg v Napoli Oct 24 2:00am / 3:00am
Slavia Praha v Barcelona Oct 24 2:00am / 3:00am
Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund Oct 24 2:00am / 3:00am

