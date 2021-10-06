UEFA Champions League

Listed: Every Champions League winner & the teams that have won the trophy the most times in history

James Westwood
Last Updated
Getty Images
Chelsea secured their second title after beating Manchester City in May 2021, but who has won the competition the most times?

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in an all-English Champions League final in the 2020-21 season, and both sides are contenders for the trophy once again now that the 2021-22 competition is underway.

A first-half goal from Kai Havertz was enough for the Blues to see off the reigning Premier League champions, whose wait for their first-ever continental crown was extended for another year.

Chelsea now boast two Champions Leagues in their trophy cabinet, but which clubs have won it the most in the history of football?

Editors' Picks

Who has won the Champions League & European Cup the most times?

Real Madrid have won 13 European Cups and Champions Leagues, winning their first in 1956 and their most recent in 2018. 

Article continues below

AC Milan are second in the list with seven victories, while Bayern Munich and Liverpool both have six and Barcelona have five to their name.

A total of 22 teams have won the competition since its inception in the 1955-56 season.

Every Champions League final and European Cup winner

Season Winning team Score Losing Team
1955-56 Real Madrid 4-3 Stade de Reims
1956-57 Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina
1957-58 Real Madrid 3-2 Milan
1958-59 Real Madrid 2-0 Stade de Reims
1959-60 Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
1960-61 Benfica 3-2 Barcelona
1961-62 Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid
1962-63 Milan 2-1 Benfica
1963-64 Internazionale 3-1 Real Madrid
1964-65 Internazionale 1-0 Benfica
1965-66 Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan
1966-67 Celtic 2-1 Internazionale
1967-68 Manchester United 4-1 Benfica
1968-69 Milan 4-1 Ajax
1969-70 Feyenoord 2-1 Celtic
1970-71 Ajax 2-0 Panathinaikos
1971-72 Ajax 2-0 Internazionale
1972-73 Ajax 1-0 Juventus
1973-74 Bayern Munich 4-0 (Match won after replay) Atlético Madrid
1974-75 Bayern Munich 2-0 Leeds United
1975-76 Bayern Munich 1-0 Saint-Étienne
1976-77 Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach
1977-78 Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge
1978-79 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Malmö FF
1979-80 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg
1980-81 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid
1981-82 Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich
1982-83 Hamburg 1-0 Juventus
1983-84 Liverpool 1-1 (Liverpool won on penalties) Roma
1984-85 Juventus 1-0 Liverpool
1985-86 Steaua București 0-0 (Steaua won on penalties)  Barcelona
1986-87 Porto 2-1 Bayern Munich
1987-88 PSV Eindhoven 0-0 (PSV won on penalties) Benfica
1988-89 Milan 4-0 Steaua București
1989-90 Milan 1-0 Benfica
1990-91 Red Star Belgrade 0-0 (Red Star won on penalties) Marseille
1991-92 Barcelona 1-0 Sampdoria
1992-93 Marseille 1-0 Milan
1993-94 Milan 4-0 Barcelona
1994-95 Ajax 1-0 Milan
1995-96 Juventus 1-1 (Juventus won on penalties) Ajax
1996-97 Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus
1997-98 Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
1998-99 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich
1999-2000 Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia
2000-01 Bayern Munich 1-1 (Bayern won on penalties) Valencia
2001-02 Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
2002-03 Milan 0-0 (Milan won on penalties) Juventus
2003-04 Porto 3-0 Monaco
2004-05 Liverpool 3-3 (Liverpool won on penalties) Milan
2005-06 Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal
2006-07 Milan 2-1 Liverpool
2007-08 Manchester United 1-1 (Man Utd won on penalties) Chelsea
2008-09 Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
2009-10 Internazionale 2-0 Bayern Munich
2010-11 Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United
2011-12 Chelsea 1-1 (Chelsea won on penalties) Bayern Munich
2012-13 Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
2013-14 Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid
2014-15 Barcelona 3-1 Juventus
2015-16 Real Madrid 1-1 (Real won on penalties) Atlético Madrid
2016-17 Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus
2017-18 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
2018-19 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham
2019-20 Bayern Munich 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain
2020-21 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City

Further reading